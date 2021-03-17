शहर चुनें

तस्वीरें: लखनऊ के चिड़िया घर में इस तरह बैठे दिखे लोग, आसपास मची भगदड़, जानें- पूरा मामला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ Published by: ishwar ashish Updated Wed, 17 Mar 2021 01:24 PM IST
Pics of bees attack in Lucknow zoo.
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
राजधानी लखनऊ के चिड़िया घर में मंगलवार को कुछ देर के लिए भगदड़ मच गई। लोग खुद को बचाने के लिए छिपकर बैठ गए तो महिलाएं अपने बच्चों को लेकर इधर-उधर भागने लगीं। काफी देर तक अफरातफरी मची रही।
