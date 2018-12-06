शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   pics of ayodhya on six december.

तस्वीरों में देखें, विवादित ढांचा विध्वंस के दिन कुछ ऐसा है अयोध्या का हाल, ये चाहती है जनता

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, अयोध्या, Updated Thu, 06 Dec 2018 01:20 PM IST
pics of ayodhya on six december.
1 of 10
छह दिसंबर देश की सियासत में एक अहम तारीख है। इसे हर कोई अपने-अपने तरीके से याद करता है। पर खुद अयोध्या और अयोध्यावासी क्या चाहते है...। कैसे वो इस दिन को याद करते हैं...। इन सब बातों के जवाब हमें इन तस्वीरों से मिल जाएंगे।

देश के राजनीतिक दलों व नेताओं के अयोध्या के बारे में जैसे भी विचार हो पर उससे अलग सरयू के तट पर छह दिसंबर की सुबह का नजारा बिल्कुल शांत नजर आया। लोग स्नान कर रहे थे और हर रोज की तरह पूजापाठ में व्यस्त दिखे।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
uttar pradesh news pics of ayodhya
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Recommended

yogi meets inspector subodh family
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर हिंसाः सीएम से मिला शहीद इंस्पेक्टर का परिवार, एक सड़क और कॉलेज होंगे सुबोध के नाम पर

6 दिसंबर 2018

inspector subodh kumar
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर हिंसाः वायरल वीडियो पर शहीद इंस्पेक्टर का बेटा बोला- मत दिखाओ मां टूट जाएगी

6 दिसंबर 2018

परमवीर होशियार सिंह
Chandigarh

एक मेजर, खून से लथपथ थे फिर भी ढेर किए पाकिस्तानी जवान, मिला परमवीर चक्र, 5 अनकही बातें

6 दिसंबर 2018

demo
Kanpur

6 दिसंबरः हज की जगह वेटिकन सिटी और मस्जिदों में पूजा समेत गिरिराज ने दिए 5 बड़े बयान

6 दिसंबर 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह ने मुसलमान भाइयों से की ये अपील

6 दिसंबर 2018

london fort
Dehradun

भारत में यहां मौजूद है लंदन फोर्ट, पांच तस्वीरों में देखिए इसकी खासियत

6 दिसंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

More in City & states

Bulandshahr
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर बवाल: तीन दिन से भूख हड़ताल पर बैठा सुमित का परिवार

6 दिसंबर 2018

केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह
Kanpur

केंद्रीय मंत्री गिरिराज सिंह का बड़ा बयान, कहा-'बाबर का कोई वंशज नहीं, प्रभु राम ही सबके आराध्य'

6 दिसंबर 2018

bulandshahr
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर बवाल: 2 मिनट 48 सेकेंड के वीडियो में दिखी सुमित की मौत

5 दिसंबर 2018

tight security in agra
Agra

विवादित ढांचा विध्वंस की बरसी पर अलर्ट, आगरा जोन में चप्पे चप्पे पर पुलिस, देखें तस्वीरें

6 दिसंबर 2018

घटनास्थल पर जांच करती पुलिस
Lucknow

हिंदू युवा वाहिनी के महानगर प्रभारी पर जानलेवा हमला, भागे बदमाश, दूसरी बार हुआ हमला

6 दिसंबर 2018

communal tension in bualndshahr
Delhi NCR

तस्वीरों में देखिए बुलंदशहर की घटना की पूरी कहानी, जिसमें गई इंस्पेक्टर सहित दो की जान

3 दिसंबर 2018

योगेश राज
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर हिंसाः योगेश राज की FIR में दो नाबालिगों के नाम पर उठे सवाल, पुलिस ने साधी चुप्पी

5 दिसंबर 2018

demo
Kanpur

कमल संदेश यात्रा के दौरान फायरिंग करने पर भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष समेत 16 के खिलाफ मुकदमा

6 दिसंबर 2018

इंस्पेक्टर की पत्नी रजनी बिलखती हुई
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर बवाल: इंस्पेक्टर की बिलखती पत्नी रजनी बोलीं 'एक बार तो छू लेने दो उनको, वो ठीक हो जाएंगे'

4 दिसंबर 2018

सुबोध कुमार सिंह की बहन मनीषा
Agra

इंस्पेक्टर की बहन बोलीं- मैंने भाई खोया है, मुख्यमंत्री गऊ...गऊ...कर रहे, शर्म आनी चाहिए

4 दिसंबर 2018

bulandshahr
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर बवाल: 72 घंटे बाद भी मुख्य आरोपी पुलिस की पकड़ से दूर

6 दिसंबर 2018

yogesh raj
Delhi NCR

पढ़ें कौन है बुलंदशहर हिंसा का मुख्यारोपी योगेश राज, FIR के बाद भी करवा दिया बवाल

4 दिसंबर 2018

बुलंदशहर में बवाल
Meerut

बुलंदशहर बवाल था सुनियोजित, खतरनाक थे दंगाइयों के मंसूबे, खुफिया रिपोर्ट के आधार पर SIT करेगी जांच  

5 दिसंबर 2018

meerut news
Meerut

यूपी के 4 चर्चित बवाल, जिन्होंने योगी सरकार पर ही खड़े किए सवाल

5 दिसंबर 2018

communal tension in bulandshahr
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर बवाल: आज मेरे पिता हुए शहीद, कल किसके पिता की होगी मौत: अभिषेक

5 दिसंबर 2018

इंस्पेक्टर के परिजन बिलखते हुए
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर हिंसा: इंस्पेक्टर की पत्नी ने पति को लेकर खोला चौंकाने वाला राज, बताया क्यों हुआ हमला ?

5 दिसंबर 2018

अयोध्या
अयोध्या
अयोध्या
अयोध्या
अयोध्या
अयोध्या
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.