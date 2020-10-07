शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   people enjoyed freedom in unlock-5

वर्चुअल दुनिया से बाहर सामान्य होती जिंदगी... , कहीं दोस्तों संग गेट टुगेदर तो कहीं बच्चों का धमाल, तस्वीरें

रोली खन्ना/अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 07 Oct 2020 01:46 PM IST
फैमिली री-यूनियन व बच्चों का धमाल
1 of 6
फैमिली री-यूनियन व बच्चों का धमाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
कोरोना संग जिंदगी धीरे-धीरे आगे बढ़ रही है। वर्चुअल दुनिया से बाहर निकलकर लोगों ने फिर से मेल मिलाप और बैठकी का दौर शुरू कर दिया है। कहीं दोस्तों संग छोटे-छोटे गेट टुगेदर, कहीं परिवार के साथ मस्ती, सामान्य होती जिंदगी का अहसास कराने लगी है। किसी ने भागवत के बहाने तो किसी ने सम्मान समारोह के बहाने कोरोना के बाद की जिंदगी शुरू करने की योजना पर काम शुरू कर दिया है। आने वाले हफ्ते में हमें ऐसे ही ढेर सारे आयोजन देखने को मिलेंगे। खास बात है कि बैठकी के दौरान लोग मुलाकात से पहले सैनिटाइजेशन, मास्क व अन्य जरूरी नियमों का पालन करना नहीं भूल रहे। आइए,  जानते हैं, क्या और कैसे चल रही है मस्ती, दोस्तों की बैठकी और आपसी मुलाकातों पर एक रिपोर्ट...।

 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
Crack SSC CPO Sub Inspector Delhi Police & CAPF (GD): जानें, SI - दिल्ली पुलिस और CAPF की पूरी सैलरी, भत्ते और लाभों के बारे में
Click Here
विज्ञापन
city & states lucknow uttar pradesh coronavirus india coronavirus news lucknow news uttar pradesh news family reunion exclusive

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

फाइल फोटो
Lucknow

तीन दिन से लगातार सरक रहा रात का पारा, ठंड का कराया अहसास, आने वाले दिनों में ये रहेगा मौसम का हाल

7 अक्टूबर 2020

वारदात के बाद जांच करती पुलिस
Lucknow

आधी रात घर में घुसे बदमाशों से भिड़े फूड इंस्पेक्टर, चाकू लगने से हुए घायल, पत्नी ने खुद को किया बाथरूम में बंद

7 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
गोरखपुर में पर्यटन स्थल की तस्वीरें।
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर के इन पांच खूबसूरत स्थानों को देखकर हो जाएंगे मंत्रगुग्ध, जानिए क्या है इनकी खासियत

7 अक्टूबर 2020

सपना चौधरी ने की थी शादी।
Varanasi

तस्वीरें: डांस क्वीन सपना चौधरी की दिसंबर 2019 में बलिया में हुई थी सांकेतिक शादी

7 अक्टूबर 2020

श्री गणेश के इस रहस्यमय मंदिर को नहीं जानतें होंगे आप !
astrology

श्री गणेश के इस रहस्यमय मंदिर को नहीं जानतें होंगे आप !
सोनकेशिया के घर पहुंचे डीएम।
Gorakhpur

इंदिरा गांधी की बेहाल 'बेटी' का हाल जानने पहुंचे डीएम, खपरैल के मकान में बिता रही हैं जीवन

7 अक्टूबर 2020

CRPF jawan's dead body cremated in Raebareli.
Lucknow

'भारत माता की जय' के नारों के बीच शहीद जवान को दी गई अंतिम विदाई, उमड़ पड़ा जनसैलाब, तस्वीरें

7 अक्टूबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

शहीद वीरेंद्र यादव का फाइल फोटो और सेना के जवान
Agra

उग्रवादियों के हमले में शहीद वीरेंद्र यादव का राजकीय सम्मान से अंतिम संस्कार, बड़े बेटे ने दी मुखाग्नि

7 अक्टूबर 2020

-गाजियाबाद में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद भीषण अग्निकांड : सबकुछ बर्बाद हुआ तो क्या....चलो फिर से शुरुआत करते हैं

7 अक्टूबर 2020

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
movie review

Tiki Taka Review: घटक के घर से निकला परमब्रता का नया सिनेमा, फुटबॉल व अफ्रीका कनेक्शन की कमाल कॉमेडी
विज्ञापन
radhe maa
Delhi NCR

राधे मां के बिग बॉस में जाने से संत समाज आक्रोशित, विरोध में रखा एक दिन का रखा उपवास

7 अक्टूबर 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा खुलासा, सही था एसओ के खिलाफ वायरल पत्र, चार्जशीट में सामने आया सच

7 अक्टूबर 2020

श्री गणेश के इस रहस्यमय मंदिर को नहीं जानतें होंगे आप !
astrology

श्री गणेश के इस रहस्यमय मंदिर को नहीं जानतें होंगे आप !
पुलिस चौकी
Agra

पुलिस चौकी का सचः नदारद पुलिसवाले, बैरियर पर भी सुरक्षा नहीं...

7 अक्टूबर 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर एनकाउंटर: चौबेपुर में तैनात रहे सिपाही का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, आधा घंटे तक चलती रहीं गोलियां, विकास दुबे...

7 अक्टूबर 2020

vikas dubey news
Kanpur

कुछ तो है जो उज्जैन पुलिस छिपा रही, विकास दुबे के सरेंडर और एनकाउंटर को लेकर नया खुलासा

7 अक्टूबर 2020

कंगना रणौत
Agra

अभिनेत्री कंगना रणौत को 'राहत', अधिवक्ता ने अदालत से वापस लिया प्रार्थनापत्र

7 अक्टूबर 2020

मां को चारपाई की डोली में बैठाकर ब्रज की चौरासी कोस परिक्रमा कराते बेटे
Agra

ये हैं कलयुग के 'श्रवण कुमार', 101 वर्षीय बूढ़ी मां को चारपाई की डोली में बैठाकर करा रहे तीर्थयात्रा

7 अक्टूबर 2020

जेईई टॉपर्स
Chandigarh

IIT-JEE परीक्षा पास करना चाहते हैं तो टॉपर्स का ये फार्मूला अपनाएं, आप बन जाएंगे इंजीनियर

7 अक्टूबर 2020

कार्यक्रम के दौरान पीएम मोदी, सीएम जयराम, राकेश पठानिया।
Himachal Pradesh

पीएम मोदी के संपर्क में आए थे कोरोना संक्रमित विधायक से मिले सीएम और मंत्री, मचा हड़कंप

7 अक्टूबर 2020

Ghaziabad sihani fire
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद भीषण अग्निकांड: जले सिक्कों को घिसकर जिंदगी में चमक लाने की कोशिश कर रहे पीड़ित परिवार, देखें तस्वीरें

7 अक्टूबर 2020

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

भाजपा नेता का दावा- नवजोत सिद्धू से चल रही बातचीत, हमारी पार्टी से लड़ेंगे 2022 का चुनाव

7 अक्टूबर 2020

कश्मीर में हाईवे पर बढ़ रहे आतंकी हमले
Jammu

कश्मीर में हाईवे पर बढ़ रहे आतंकी हमले, आईजीपी बोले-भीड़ में मोटर साइकिल चलाना आसान

7 अक्टूबर 2020

बेटे ने दी पिता को सलामी
Lucknow

तस्वीरें: मासूम बेटे का बिलखना सभी को झकझोर गया, शहीद की एक झलक पाने को उमड़ा जनसैलाब

7 अक्टूबर 2020

घटना के बाद गांव में छाया मातम।
Deoria

तस्वीरें: दोस्तों को स्टंटबाजी करना पड़ा भारी, एक गलती ने ले ली पांच की जान

7 अक्टूबर 2020

फैमिली री-यूनियन व बच्चों का धमाल
फैमिली री-यूनियन व बच्चों का धमाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नीलम वैश्य सिंह अपने रिश्तेदार और दोस्तों के साथ
नीलम वैश्य सिंह अपने रिश्तेदार और दोस्तों के साथ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शालिनी और श्वेता अपने परिवार के साथ
शालिनी और श्वेता अपने परिवार के साथ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मस्ती करते बच्चे
मस्ती करते बच्चे - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नीलिमा सिंह के साथ अन्य लोग
नीलिमा सिंह के साथ अन्य लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
इनरव्हील क्लब ऑफ लखनऊ प्रेरणा के सदस्य
इनरव्हील क्लब ऑफ लखनऊ प्रेरणा के सदस्य - फोटो : अमर उजाला
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited