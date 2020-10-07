वर्चुअल दुनिया से बाहर सामान्य होती जिंदगी... , कहीं दोस्तों संग गेट टुगेदर तो कहीं बच्चों का धमाल, तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5f7d785528eb3f2f5b55b2ae","slug":"people-enjoyed-freedom-in-unlock-5","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0930\u094d\u091a\u0941\u0905\u0932 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940... , \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0917\u0947\u091f \u091f\u0941\u0917\u0947\u0926\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फैमिली री-यूनियन व बच्चों का धमाल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f7d785528eb3f2f5b55b2ae","slug":"people-enjoyed-freedom-in-unlock-5","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0930\u094d\u091a\u0941\u0905\u0932 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940... , \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0917\u0947\u091f \u091f\u0941\u0917\u0947\u0926\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नीलम वैश्य सिंह अपने रिश्तेदार और दोस्तों के साथ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f7d785528eb3f2f5b55b2ae","slug":"people-enjoyed-freedom-in-unlock-5","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0930\u094d\u091a\u0941\u0905\u0932 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940... , \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0917\u0947\u091f \u091f\u0941\u0917\u0947\u0926\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शालिनी और श्वेता अपने परिवार के साथ
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f7d785528eb3f2f5b55b2ae","slug":"people-enjoyed-freedom-in-unlock-5","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0930\u094d\u091a\u0941\u0905\u0932 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940... , \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0917\u0947\u091f \u091f\u0941\u0917\u0947\u0926\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मस्ती करते बच्चे
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f7d785528eb3f2f5b55b2ae","slug":"people-enjoyed-freedom-in-unlock-5","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0930\u094d\u091a\u0941\u0905\u0932 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940... , \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0917\u0947\u091f \u091f\u0941\u0917\u0947\u0926\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
नीलिमा सिंह के साथ अन्य लोग
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f7d785528eb3f2f5b55b2ae","slug":"people-enjoyed-freedom-in-unlock-5","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0930\u094d\u091a\u0941\u0905\u0932 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u093e\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940... , \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0926\u094b\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0917\u0947\u091f \u091f\u0941\u0917\u0947\u0926\u0930 \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092c\u091a\u094d\u091a\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0927\u092e\u093e\u0932, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इनरव्हील क्लब ऑफ लखनऊ प्रेरणा के सदस्य
- फोटो : अमर उजाला