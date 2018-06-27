बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
टिकट बुकिंग वेबसाइटों पर दी जा रही इस जानकारी से यात्री उलझन में, सोशल मीडिया पर उठाई समस्या
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 27 Jun 2018 01:06 PM IST
जेट एयरवेज की फ्लाइट मात्र 50 मिनट में लखनऊ से इलाहाबाद पहुंचा रही है, लेकिन इलाहाबाद से लखनऊ वापसी का सफर 1.20 घंटे में पूरा हो रहा है। टिकट बुकिंग वेबसाइटों पर दी जा रही इस जानकारी से यात्री पसोपेश में हैं।
