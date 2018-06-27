शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   passengers are confused due to the timing of flight

टिकट बुकिंग वेबसाइटों पर दी जा रही इस जानकारी से यात्री उलझन में, सोशल मीडिया पर उठाई समस्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 27 Jun 2018 01:06 PM IST
डेमो
1 of 8
जेट एयरवेज की फ्लाइट मात्र 50 मिनट में लखनऊ से इलाहाबाद पहुंचा रही है, लेकिन इलाहाबाद से लखनऊ वापसी का सफर 1.20 घंटे में पूरा हो रहा है। टिकट बुकिंग वेबसाइटों पर दी जा रही इस जानकारी से यात्री पसोपेश में हैं। 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
50,000 से भी ज्यादा लोगों को मिला अपने कम्युनिटी से सही रिश्ता। “FamilyShaadi by Shaadi.com”
आज ही रजिस्टर करें।
amausi airport lucknow news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

डेमो
Lucknow

लखनऊ के अमौसी एयरपोर्ट पर अब जेब ढीली करने को हो जाइए तैयार, इस तरह होगी वसूली

20 जून 2018

direct flight to goa and pune will start from lucknow
Lucknow

गोवा और पुणे के लिए लखनऊ से जल्द ही सीधी फ्लाइट, यहां देखें शिड्यूल और रेट

19 जून 2018

shailza murder
Delhi NCR

शैलजा हत्याकांड: पुलिस ने दोहराया क्राइम सीन, कथित गर्लफ्रेंड से भी पूछताछ

27 जून 2018

Lunar eclipse
Agra

इस दिन होने वाले चंद्रग्रहण का कुछ राशियों पर अच्छा तो इन पर पड़ेगा बुरा प्रभाव, करें ये उपाय

27 जून 2018

vacancies in civic bodies will come soon
Lucknow

नगर निकायों में जल्द शुरू होंगी भर्तियां, इन पदों के लिए कर सकेंगे आवेदन

27 जून 2018

More in City & states

cloud
Dehradun

इस राज्य में मौसम विभाग ने जारी किया अलर्ट, अगले तीन दिन जमकर बरसेंगे बादल

27 जून 2018

astrology
Dehradun

27 जून से व्रकी हुआ मंगल देश-दुनिया में मचा देगा हलचल, इन लोगों को रहना होगा सावधान

27 जून 2018

shailza murder
Delhi NCR

शैलजा हत्याकांड: एक और बड़ा खुलासा,‘कुछ फोटो’ सोशल मीडिया पर डालने की धमकी देता था हांडा

27 जून 2018

डेमो पिक
Kanpur

अगले 5 दिनों में करवट ले रहा मौसम, तेज आंधी और बारिश झेलने को हो जाएं तैयार

27 जून 2018

इसी स्कूल में पढ़े थे अखिलेश
Kanpur

जिस स्कूल में पढ़े थे अखिलेश उसे गिराने की तैयारी, वजह ये रही

27 जून 2018

शैलजा-निखिल
Delhi NCR

शैलजा हत्याकांड: चाचा, भाई और वकील ने मेजर हांडा को दी थी ये सलाह, लेकिन इस प्लान पर फिर गया पानी

27 जून 2018

पुलिस से शिकायत करते डॉक्टर( नीली शर्ट)
Lucknow

डॉक्टर को ही थमा दिया नकली इंजेक्शन, विरोध पर अभद्रता व गाली-गलौज

27 जून 2018

himachal cabinet decisions today 26 june 2018
Shimla

हिमाचल मंत्रिमंडल के फैसले: शिक्षकों की होगी बंपर भर्ती, किसानों-बागवानों को भी बड़ी राहत

27 जून 2018

shailja
Chandigarh

शैलजा के बारे में भाई सुकरण ने किए 5 खुलासे, बताई बहन की दिली ख्वाहिश...जो पूरी न हो सकी

27 जून 2018

atm
Dehradun

ATM कार्ड को लेकर आई बड़ी खबर, RBI ने देशभर के सभी बैंकों को जारी किए निर्देश

27 जून 2018

shailza dwivedi
Delhi NCR

शैलजा को दीमापुर में देखते ही लट्टू हो गया था निखिल, अमित के समझाने के बावजूद नहीं आया बाज

27 जून 2018

shailza murder
Delhi NCR

जब अश्लील वीडियो कॉलिंग करते हुए पकड़ी गई थीं शैलजा, तब हुआ था अफेयर का खुलासा

26 जून 2018

shailza murder
Delhi NCR

आरोपी मेजर ही नहीं शैलजा ने भी निखिल से बोला था पति के बारे में ये बड़ा झूठ

27 जून 2018

गुरमीत राम रहीम
Chandigarh

राम रहीम जेल में दहाड़े मार-मार कर रोया, एक नया सच भी आया सामने, जानिए रोने की वजह

27 जून 2018

shailza murder
Delhi NCR

इस बात पर हुआ था शैलजा और आरोपी मेजर के बीच विवाद, पहले रेता गला फिर कार से 2 बार रौंदा

26 जून 2018

shailza murder
Delhi NCR

शैलजा हत्याकांड के बाद इस वजह से परेशान था आरोपी मेजर निखिल, चकमा देने के लिए चली थी ये चाल

27 जून 2018

डेमो
डेमो

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.