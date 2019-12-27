UP: विधानसभा चुनाव की मतदाता सूची से नहीं होंगे पंचायत चुनाव, 31 जनवरी तक पूरा करना होगा परिसीमन

{"_id":"5e0574b28ebc3e879639397e","slug":"panchayat-elections-will-not-be-held-from-the-voters-list-of-assembly-elections","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP: \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935, 31 \u091c\u0928\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0940\u092e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पंचायत चुनाव का बिगुल
- फोटो : फाइल फोटो
{"_id":"5e0574b28ebc3e879639397e","slug":"panchayat-elections-will-not-be-held-from-the-voters-list-of-assembly-elections","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP: \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u0928\u0938\u092d\u093e \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u0902\u091a\u093e\u092f\u0924 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935, 31 \u091c\u0928\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0940\u092e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पंचायत चुनाव (फाइल फोटो)
- फोटो : फाइल