Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Panchayat elections will not be held from the voters list of assembly elections

UP: विधानसभा चुनाव की मतदाता सूची से नहीं होंगे पंचायत चुनाव, 31 जनवरी तक पूरा करना होगा परिसीमन

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 27 Dec 2019 08:34 AM IST
पंचायत चुनाव का बिगुल
1 of 5
पंचायत चुनाव का बिगुल - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
प्रदेश में अगले वर्ष होने वाले पंचायतीराज संस्थाओं के चुनाव विधानसभा चुनाव की मतदाता सूची से नहीं होंगे। राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग पंचायत चुनाव 2015 की मतदाता सूची से ही कराएगा। मतदाता सूची के पुनरीक्षण कार्यक्रम फरवरी 2020 के बाद शुरू किया जाएगा।
panchayat election 2020 panchayat election up panchayat chunav voter list panchayati raj up
पंचायत चुनाव
पंचायत चुनाव
पंचायत चुनाव (फाइल फोटो)
पंचायत चुनाव (फाइल फोटो)
पंचायत चुनाव (फाइल फोटो)
पंचायत चुनाव (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : फाइल
