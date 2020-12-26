शहर चुनें
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   One arrest for attack in shop of Tunde kababi in Lucknow.

मशहूर टुंडे कबाबी की दुकान पर बवाल व मारपीट करने वाला एक गिरफ्तार, सीसीटीवी की मदद से हो रही तलाश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 26 Dec 2020 04:01 PM IST
One arrest for attack in shop of Tunde kababi in Lucknow.
- फोटो : amar ujala
राजधानी लखनऊ के अलीगंज थाना क्षेत्र के नावेल्टी सिनेमाघर के बगल में स्थित टुंडे कबाबी की शॉप पर अज्ञात बदमाशों ने हमला बोल दिया और दुकान में मारपीट के बाद तोड़फोड़ की। इस दौरान मौके पर पुलिसकर्मी भी मौजूद थे।
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
- फोटो : amar ujala
