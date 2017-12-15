बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
येरूशलम मुद्दे पर भड़के मौलाना, कहा- हिंदू उदारवादी कौम, फलस्तीन के मजलूमों का साथ दे सरकार
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Uttar Pradesh
›
Lucknow
›
muslims protest against america on Jerusalem issue.
{"_id":"5a33f7db4f1c1bd1408bd0e4","slug":"muslims-protest-against-america-on-jerusalem-issue","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947\u0930\u0942\u0936\u0932\u092e \u092e\u0941\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u092e\u094c\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093e, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0942 \u0909\u0926\u093e\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u094c\u092e, \u092b\u0932\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0924\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u091c\u0932\u0942\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0926\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sat, 16 Dec 2017 02:00 AM IST
येरुशलम को इस्राइल की राजधानी बनाने के अमेरिकी फैसले के खिलाफ शुक्रवार को जुमे की नमाज के बाद नमाजियों ने आसिफी मस्जिद से प्रदर्शन शुरू किया और बड़े इमामबाड़े के गेट तक आए, लेकिन पुलिस ने उनको वहीं रोक दिया।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a3111ab4f1c1b74698c17cd","slug":"rahul-gandhi-helped-lk-advani-to-get-proper-place-to-stand-on-16th-anniversary-of-parliament-attack","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0902\u0938\u0926 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0938\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u093f \u0906\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092d\u0940\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0930 \u0906\u090f \u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0909\u0928\u0915\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0925","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a3231694f1c1bd9798c27c2","slug":"horrible-photos-of-uttarkashi-valley-bridge-broken-on-gangotri-highway","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0908\u0935\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0926\u094b \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0915, \u0905\u091a\u093e\u0928\u0915 \u092a\u0941\u0932 \u091f\u0942\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u0917\u0902\u0917\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u093e, \u0939\u093e\u0926\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u094b\u0902\u0917\u091f\u0947 \u0916\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
शुक्रवार, 15 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a3370c14f1c1b60678c14e4","slug":"plastic-egg-identification-easy-way","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0902\u0921\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930, \u0928\u091c\u0930\u0905\u0902\u0926\u093e\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0924\u094b \u092a\u091b\u0924\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a3168284f1c1b74698c191c","slug":"anganbadi-leaders-get-bail-in-sitapur","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092f\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u0938\u0947 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u093e\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094b \u091c\u092e\u093e\u0928\u0924 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
गुरुवार, 14 दिसंबर 2017
+ {"_id":"5a30c2134f1c1bc1678c13fd","slug":"protest-of-farmers-against-rahul-gandhi-in-amethi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0920\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u093e \u092e\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947-\u0930\u093e\u0939\u0941\u0932 \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e \u0915\u0930\u094b, \u0939\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u091c\u092e\u0940\u0928 \u0935\u093e\u092a\u0938 \u0915\u0930\u094b","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!