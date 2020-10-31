यूपी: अगवा किया, पेट्रोल डाला और प्रधान के पति को जला दिया जिंदा, तस्वीरों में देखें दिल दहला देने वाली वारदात

{"_id":"5f9cf3288ab2b8551d7c90fc","slug":"murder-in-amethi-kidnapped-put-petrol-and-burnt-pradhan-husband-alive-see-heartbreaking-incident-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0905\u0917\u0935\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
murder in amethi
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f9cf3288ab2b8551d7c90fc","slug":"murder-in-amethi-kidnapped-put-petrol-and-burnt-pradhan-husband-alive-see-heartbreaking-incident-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0905\u0917\u0935\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
प्रधान के पति को जिंदा जलाया
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f9cf3288ab2b8551d7c90fc","slug":"murder-in-amethi-kidnapped-put-petrol-and-burnt-pradhan-husband-alive-see-heartbreaking-incident-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0905\u0917\u0935\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
घटनास्थल
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f9cf3288ab2b8551d7c90fc","slug":"murder-in-amethi-kidnapped-put-petrol-and-burnt-pradhan-husband-alive-see-heartbreaking-incident-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0905\u0917\u0935\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर जमा लोग और पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f9cf3288ab2b8551d7c90fc","slug":"murder-in-amethi-kidnapped-put-petrol-and-burnt-pradhan-husband-alive-see-heartbreaking-incident-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0905\u0917\u0935\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मृतक का फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f9cf3288ab2b8551d7c90fc","slug":"murder-in-amethi-kidnapped-put-petrol-and-burnt-pradhan-husband-alive-see-heartbreaking-incident-pictures","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940: \u0905\u0917\u0935\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e, \u092a\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0930\u094b\u0932 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u091c\u0932\u093e \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0932 \u0926\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0935\u093e\u0930\u0926\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मौके पर जांच करने पहुंची पुलिस
- फोटो : अमर उजाला