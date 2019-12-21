शहर चुनें

आतंकी की पिटाई का बदला था कचहरी सीरियल ब्लास्ट, मोहम्मद आरिफ ने खोले थे राज

ब्यूरो, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 21 Dec 2019 11:50 AM IST
प्रदेश की तीन कचहरियों लखनऊ, वाराणसी और फैजाबाद में हुए सिलसिलेवार बम धमाकों के पीछे विवेचक ने महाराष्ट्र से लेकर गुजरात तक की तमाम वजहें गिनाई है। एक अहम कारण इंडियन मुजाहिदीन के आतंकी वली उल्लाह की लखनऊ कचहरी में वकीलों द्वारा की गई पिटाई को भी बताया गया। 23 नवंबर 2007 को प्रदेश की तीन कचहरियों में हुए सिलसिलेवार बम धमाकों में कई लोगों की जान गई थी। सैकड़ों लोग घायल हो गए थे। इसकी विवेचना एंटी टेरेरिस्ट स्क्वायड को सौंपी गई थी। विवेचक एटीएस के उपाधीक्षक राजेश श्रीवास्तव को मिली विवेचना में ये बात सामने आई कि आतंकी संगठन इंडियन मुजाहिद्दीन के मोहम्मद आसिफ उर्फ अब्दुल कदीर निवासी संजरपुर थाना सरायमीर जनपद आजमगढ़ ने पूछताछ में जो बताया उससे साफ है कि हूजी और इंडियन मुजाहिद्दीन ने मिलकर तीनों कचहरियों में बम धमाके करवाए। 
serial blast terrorist beating revealation ayodhya news
