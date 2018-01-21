बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आसान नहीं 68,500 सहायक अध्यापकों की भर्ती प्रक्रिया, एक नहीं कई अड़चने, जानिए यहां...
योगेंद्र मिश्र, अमर उजाला, इलाहाबाद, Updated Sun, 21 Jan 2018 11:53 AM IST
प्राथमिक विद्यालयों में 68,500 सहायक अध्यापक भर्ती प्रक्रिया पूरी करने की राह में अभी कई और अड़चनें आ सकती हैं। सहायक शिक्षक बनने का इंतजार कर रहे सूबे के करीब पौने दो लाख शिक्षामित्रों ने इसकी प्रक्रिया पर आपत्ति जताई है। इसे लेकर हाईकोर्ट में अब तक दो याचिकाएं दाखिल हो चुकी हैं।
