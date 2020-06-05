शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   Manual challan of vehicles will be stopped from 15 now only e-challan will be arranged in the entire state

पूरे प्रदेश में अब केवल ई-चालान की व्यवस्था होगी लागू, 15 से बंद हो जाएगा गाड़ियों का मैनुअल चालान

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 05 Jun 2020 09:10 AM IST
e- challan
1 of 5
e- challan - फोटो : Social media
पूरे प्रदेश में 15 जून से गाड़ियों का मैन्युअल चालान बंद हो जाएगा। अब केवल ई-चालान ही किया जाएगा। यातायात निदेशालय ने इसके निर्देश सभी जिलों की पुलिस और यातायात पुलिस के अलावा राजकीय रेलवे पुलिस के अधिकारियों को भेज दिए हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला प्लस सब्सक्राइब करें और प्रीमियम एक्सपीरियंस पाएं
Click Here
विज्ञापन
challan e challan up manual challan up traffic up traffic e challan transportation

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

मेरठ में लॉकडाउन
Meerut

कोरोना का पता नहीं पर पुलिस मार डालेगी.., जबरदस्ती चालान, कहीं दुर्व्यवहार की शिकायत, जनता परेशान 

3 जून 2020

खेत में मिले दो हैंड ग्रेनेड
Chandigarh

तस्वीरें: जमीन की पैमाइश के दौरान खेत में मिले दो हैंड ग्रेनेड, बम निरोधक दस्ते ने किए ब्लास्ट

5 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
सीजीसी लांडरां के द्वारा अंतरराष्ट्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों के साथ किए गए समझौता ज्ञापन से छात्र पाएंगे विदेशों में पढ़ने का मौका
CGC

सीजीसी लांडरां के द्वारा अंतरराष्ट्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों के साथ किए गए समझौता ज्ञापन से छात्र पाएंगे विदेशों में पढ़ने का मौका
World Environment Day 2020
Gorakhpur

World Environment Day 2020: पर्यावरण संरक्षण का 'सबक' सिखा गया लॉकडाउन, तस्वीरों में देखें शहर की आबोहवा

5 जून 2020

constable commits suicide
Moradabad

सिपाही सुसाइड केस: फेसबुक पर दोस्ती फिर रिलेशनशिप, कांस्टेबल की लव स्टोरी का खौफनाक अंजाम

5 जून 2020

चंद्र ग्रहण में छोटा सा दान, बनाएगा धनवान : 5 जून 2020
Puja

चंद्र ग्रहण में छोटा सा दान, बनाएगा धनवान : 5 जून 2020
Vidyanidhi Sarvesh Tripathi
Gorakhpur

जम्मू में आतंकी साजिश नाकाम कर इस जवान ने बढ़ाया गोरखपुर का मान, देखें तस्वीरें

5 जून 2020

CM yogi
Gorakhpur

Birthday Special: उत्तराखंड का बेटा कैसे बना यूपी का सीएम, पढ़ें योगी आदित्यनाथ से जुड़े रोचक किस्से

5 जून 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ।
Gorakhpur

बचपन में कुछ ऐसे दिखते थे सीएम योगी, इन 10 तस्वीरों को देखकर नहीं होगा यकीन

5 जून 2020

Arogya Mandir
Gorakhpur

गोरखपुर शहर में है एक ऐसा मंदिर, जहां होता है लोगों की बीमारियों का इलाज

5 जून 2020

सीजीसी लांडरां के द्वारा अंतरराष्ट्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों के साथ किए गए समझौता ज्ञापन से छात्र पाएंगे विदेशों में पढ़ने का मौका
CGC

सीजीसी लांडरां के द्वारा अंतरराष्ट्रीय विश्वविद्यालयों के साथ किए गए समझौता ज्ञापन से छात्र पाएंगे विदेशों में पढ़ने का मौका
विज्ञापन
Lunar Eclipse
Gorakhpur

Chandra Grahan 2020: इस चंद्रग्रहण पर चावल का है खास महत्व, एक उपाय से दूर हो जाएंगे सारे दोष

5 जून 2020

आसमान में कोरोना
Dehradun

Solar Eclipse: इस बार बेहद खास होगा 21 जून को लगने वाला सूर्य ग्रहण, आसमान में नजर आएगा कोरोना

5 जून 2020

चंद्र ग्रहण में छोटा सा दान, बनाएगा धनवान : 5 जून 2020
Puja

चंद्र ग्रहण में छोटा सा दान, बनाएगा धनवान : 5 जून 2020
lockdown in prayagraj
Prayagraj

मानसून की दस्तक, दिन में तपिश, रात में झमाझम बरसे बादल

5 जून 2020

चुरमुरा में मौजूद हाथी
Agra

हाथियों की यातनाओं का लंबा दौर यहां हुआ खत्म, नई और आजाद जिंदगी बिता रहे 24 'ऐरावत'

5 जून 2020

फाइटर पायलट हेमंत
Agra

किसान का बेटा उड़ाएगा फाइटर विमान, मिग-29 उड़ाकर करेगा मातृभूमि की रक्षा

5 जून 2020

मुठभेड़ में आरोपी घायल
Meerut

हत्या के बाद शाकिब ने शव की पहचान छुपाने को किया ये काम, एक साल तक खुद ही बदलता रहा था युवती की डीपी

4 जून 2020

मौसम पूर्वानुमान
Kanpur

यूपी: निसर्ग तूफान की दस्तक, अगले 24 घंटे में तेजी से बदलेगा मौसम, आंधी के साथ भारी बारिश की चेतावनी

4 जून 2020

आरोपी शाकिब गिरफ्तार
Meerut

छात्रा के हत्यारोपी शाकिब को रिमांड पर लेगी पुलिस, शव की गर्दन, नकदी.जेवरात बरामद करना पुलिस के लिए बना चुनौती

4 जून 2020

coronavirus death in meerut
Meerut

श्मशान में भिड़ीं पत्नियां, पुलिस ने चिता से उठाकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेजा रिटायर्ड दरोगा का शव

4 जून 2020

रिद्दी शर्मा- क्लास थर्ड, सार्थक गोयल- क्लास थर्ड, सुकीर्ति राना-क्लास नौ
Agra

एकांतवास में निखर रही स्कूली बच्चों की प्रतिभा, देखिए तस्वीरें

4 जून 2020

ताजमहल के पार्श्व में बहती यमुना नदी
Agra

आगरा हुआ अनलॉक, ताजमहल का ताला कब खुलेगा, उपमुख्यमंत्री ने दिया यह जवाब

4 जून 2020

A girl made ruckus when police men asked for papers in Lucknow.
Lucknow

पेपर मांगने पर भड़की लड़की ने जमकर किया हंगामा, पुलिस वालों के हाथ-पांव फूले, तस्वीरें

4 जून 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Lucknow

बढ़ता स्क्रीनिंग टाइम बच्चों को बना रहा आक्रामक, विशेषज्ञ बोले- खुद को बदलें अभिभावक

4 जून 2020

बिजली चोरी
Jammu

जम्मू की हैरान कर देने वाली कटियाबाजी, हर महीने 60 फीसदी बिजली कहां जाती...विभाग भी बेखबर

4 जून 2020

e- challan
e- challan - फोटो : Social media
Challan
Challan - फोटो : Social
कार का चालान करते ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी
कार का चालान करते ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
up bus
up bus - फोटो : amar ujala
उत्तर प्रदेश परिवहन
उत्तर प्रदेश परिवहन - फोटो : प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited