शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   lalji tandon death Doctors too had moist eyes while farewell, see photos

लालजी टंडन एक ऐसी शख्सियत... विदाई के वक्त डॉक्टरों की भी आंखें हुईं नम, देखें तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 22 Jul 2020 12:12 AM IST
lalji tandon death
1 of 5
lalji tandon death - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मध्य प्रदेश के राज्यपाल लालजी टंडन ने मंगलवार को सुबह 5:35 बजे मेदांता हॉस्पिटल में अंतिम सांस ली। वह यहां 11 जून से भर्ती थे। उनको अस्पताल से विदा करते वक्त डॉक्टरों व स्टाफ की भी आंखें नम हो गईं। हॉस्पिटल के मेडिकल डायरेक्टर डॉ. राकेश कपूर ने बताया कि टंडन जी वेंटिलेटर सपोर्ट पर थे। उन्हें बचाने के लिए सभी प्रयास किए गए, मंगलवार सुबह 5:35 बजे हार्ट अटैक से उनका निधन हो गया। उन्हें लिवर, हार्ट और किडनी संबंधी समस्याएं थीं। किडनी और लिवर ने भी काम करना बंद कर दिया था। वह मल्टी ऑर्गन फेल्योर में चले गए थे।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
IIT-JEE/NEET परीक्षा 2020: 10 नंबर के अंतर से छूट जाते हैं अच्छे कॉलेज, जानिए कैसे?
Click Here
विज्ञापन
lalji tandon lalji tandon death लालजी टंडन लालजी टंडन की जीवनी

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

रोजी रोटी की तलाश में मजदूर।
Chandigarh

कोरोना काल में मजदूरों का हाल देख भावुक हो जाएंगे आप, क्लिक कर देखें मार्मिक तस्वीरें

22 जुलाई 2020

सेना भर्ती
Shimla

कोरोना के बीच हिमाचल में होगी सेना की भर्ती, इन जिलों के युवाओं को मिलेगा मौका

22 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
Virgin Bhanupriya Review: उर्वशी रौतेला ने पकड़ी करियर की सही राह, अच्छी कहानियां मिलीं तो बनेंगी लेडी आयुष्मान
Zee5 movie review

Virgin Bhanupriya Review: उर्वशी रौतेला ने पकड़ी करियर की सही राह, अच्छी कहानियां मिलीं तो बनेंगी लेडी आयुष्मान
jai bajpai
Kanpur

दोस्त नहीं दगाबाज निकला जय, विकास दुबे को खत्म कर हड़पना चाहता था आर्थिक साम्राज्य

22 जुलाई 2020

Uttarakhand Flood Disaster in Pithoragarh : Debris cover Whole village
Dehradun

पिथौरागढ़ आपदा: महज एक घंटे की बारिश ने बदल दिया टांगा गांव का भूगोल, जहां-जहां धरती फटी वहां बह रहे झरने

22 जुलाई 2020

प्रेम की राह में साथी का इंतज़ार अब होगा समाप्त , आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और पाएं अपनी मंजिल
Kundali

प्रेम की राह में साथी का इंतज़ार अब होगा समाप्त , आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और पाएं अपनी मंजिल
कांग्रेसियों पर पुलिस ने बरसाईं लाठियां
Agra

टोरंट के दफ्तर पर कांग्रेसियों ने जड़ा ताला, पुलिस ने बरसाईं लाठियां, जिलाध्यक्ष सहित आठ को भेजा जेल

22 जुलाई 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Related

विरोध प्रदर्शन करतीं छात्राएं
Agra

छेड़छाड़ के आरोपियों की नहीं हुई गिरफ्तारी, बैनर लेकर घर से निकलीं बेटियां, आईजी से लगाई गुहार

22 जुलाई 2020

मास्टरमाइंड डॉ विष्णुकांत की पत्नी अस्मिता
Agra

कोख के सौदागर : एक महीने में मास्टरमाइंड का फोटो तक नहीं ढूंढ पाई पुलिस, न ही अस्मिता का पता

22 जुलाई 2020

Virgin Bhanupriya Review: उर्वशी रौतेला ने पकड़ी करियर की सही राह, अच्छी कहानियां मिलीं तो बनेंगी लेडी आयुष्मान
Zee5 movie review

Virgin Bhanupriya Review: उर्वशी रौतेला ने पकड़ी करियर की सही राह, अच्छी कहानियां मिलीं तो बनेंगी लेडी आयुष्मान
विज्ञापन
शबान और कैफी आजमी
Azamgarh

शबाना आजमी के पिता व मशहूर शायर कैफी आजमी पर बनीं फिल्म मी रक्सम 21 को होगी रिलीज

22 जुलाई 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Varanasi

श्रीराम मंदिर भूमि पूजन के दिन पर शंकराचार्य स्वामी स्वरूपानंद सरस्वती ने उठाए सवाल, कहा-शुभ मुहूर्त नहीं है 5 अगस्त 

22 जुलाई 2020

प्रेम की राह में साथी का इंतज़ार अब होगा समाप्त , आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और पाएं अपनी मंजिल
Kundali

प्रेम की राह में साथी का इंतज़ार अब होगा समाप्त , आज ही बनवाएं फ्री जन्मकुंडली और पाएं अपनी मंजिल
राजा मान सिंह की फाइल फोटो
Agra

राजा मानसिंह हत्याकांड: 35 साल बाद आया फैसला, सुनवाई के दौरान 1700 तारीख, 25 जिला जज बदले

22 जुलाई 2020

पिथौरागढ़ में तबाही
Dehradun

पिथौरागढ़ आपदा: कोरोना से बचने को गांव आए थे भाई-बहन, कुदरत के कहर ने कर दिया जिंदा दफन

21 जुलाई 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Varanasi

कोरोना के मरीज अब घर पर रहकर करा सकेंगे अपना उपचार, होम आइसोलेशन में मरीजों की निगरानी करेगी रैपिड रिस्पांस टीम

21 जुलाई 2020

हाथ में राखी लिए महिलाएं
Varanasi

कोरोना काल में भी प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की कलाई नहीं रहेगी सूनी, काशी की महिलाओं ने प्यारे भाई पीएम मोदी को भेजी राखी

21 जुलाई 2020

Uttarakhand Soldiers Martyr In Ladakh: Parents and friends with for dead body from three days
Dehradun

लद्दाख में शहीद बेटे का पार्थिव शरीर देखने को तीन दिन से तरस रहे घरवाले, कल घर पहुंचेगा शव

21 जुलाई 2020

Uttarakhand Pithoragarh Disaster: Four More Dead bodies recovered Today, Seven Missing
Dehradun

पिथौरागढ़ आपदा: मंगलवार को भी मलबे से मिले चार शव, सात हुई मृतकों की संख्या, सात अब भी लापता

21 जुलाई 2020

kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर गोलीकांड: विकास के कैशियर जय ने इसलिए हटाईं थी कार की नंबर प्लेट, प्रशांत शुक्ला पर बड़ा खुलासा

21 जुलाई 2020

uttarakhand weather news: Debris hit the road due to heavy rain, Delhi car swept driver died two missing
Dehradun

कोटद्वार : बरसाती नाले में बही दिल्ली की कार, चालक समेत दो की मौत, एक लापता

21 जुलाई 2020

केदारनाथ मार्ग
Dehradun

गौरीकुंड-केदारनाथ के 17 किमी पैदल मार्ग पर चाय-पानी तक को तरसे श्रद्धालु, दुकानों पर लटके ताले, तस्वीरें...

21 जुलाई 2020

कुशीनगर में बाढ़।
Gorakhpur

खतरे के निशान से 24 सेंटीमीटर ऊपर बह रही है गंडक नदी, तटबंध में हो रहा रिसाव, तस्वीरें

21 जुलाई 2020

Kanpur encounter
Kanpur

कानपुर गोलीकांड: विकास दुबे के कैशियर जय बाजपेई का बड़ा खुलासा, उस रात को मैं भी बिकरू में था और...

21 जुलाई 2020

Uttarakhand Weather Update: Har Ki pauri wall collapse Debris near Brahma Kund Real Condition
Dehradun

हरिद्वार: हरकी पैड़ी पर विस्फोट के साथ ब्रह्मकुंड तक पहुंचा मलबा, चश्मदीदों ने सुनाया आंखों देखा हाल

21 जुलाई 2020

lalji tandon death
lalji tandon death - फोटो : अमर उजाला
लालजी टंडन
लालजी टंडन - फोटो : amar ujala
लालजी टंडन
लालजी टंडन - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
राज्यपाल लालजी टंडन का हालचाल लेने पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान।
राज्यपाल लालजी टंडन का हालचाल लेने पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान। - फोटो : amar ujala
अस्पताल में भर्ती लालजी टंडन का हालचाल लेते मुख्यमंत्री योगी।
अस्पताल में भर्ती लालजी टंडन का हालचाल लेते मुख्यमंत्री योगी। - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited