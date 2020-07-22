लालजी टंडन एक ऐसी शख्सियत... विदाई के वक्त डॉक्टरों की भी आंखें हुईं नम, देखें तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5f1734bdd11da301ea7a8267","slug":"lalji-tandon-death-doctors-too-had-moist-eyes-while-farewell-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0932\u091c\u0940 \u091f\u0902\u0921\u0928 \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924... \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0928\u092e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
lalji tandon death
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5f1734bdd11da301ea7a8267","slug":"lalji-tandon-death-doctors-too-had-moist-eyes-while-farewell-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0932\u091c\u0940 \u091f\u0902\u0921\u0928 \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924... \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0928\u092e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लालजी टंडन
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f1734bdd11da301ea7a8267","slug":"lalji-tandon-death-doctors-too-had-moist-eyes-while-farewell-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0932\u091c\u0940 \u091f\u0902\u0921\u0928 \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924... \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0928\u092e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लालजी टंडन
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5f1734bdd11da301ea7a8267","slug":"lalji-tandon-death-doctors-too-had-moist-eyes-while-farewell-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0932\u091c\u0940 \u091f\u0902\u0921\u0928 \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924... \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0928\u092e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राज्यपाल लालजी टंडन का हालचाल लेने पहुंचे मुख्यमंत्री शिवराज सिंह चौहान।
- फोटो : amar ujala
{"_id":"5f1734bdd11da301ea7a8267","slug":"lalji-tandon-death-doctors-too-had-moist-eyes-while-farewell-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0932\u091c\u0940 \u091f\u0902\u0921\u0928 \u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924... \u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0935\u0915\u094d\u0924 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092d\u0940 \u0906\u0902\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902 \u0928\u092e, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
अस्पताल में भर्ती लालजी टंडन का हालचाल लेते मुख्यमंत्री योगी।
- फोटो : amar ujala