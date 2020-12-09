शहर चुनें
लखनऊ की इन महिलाओं ने योग के लिए खुद को दी चुनौती, आसान हो गए आसन, फिर ये बन गया जुनून

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 09 Dec 2020 04:29 PM IST
ललिता प्रदीप, शालू बिजलानी, प्राची जैन
ललिता प्रदीप, शालू बिजलानी, प्राची जैन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
योग तो ये कई वर्षों से कर ही हैं, लेकिन कभी किया, कभी नहीं। वर्क फ्रॉम होम के दौरान उन्होंने इस पर फोकस किया और खुद में आए शुरुआती बदलाव का महत्व समझा। इसके बाद खुद को दे डाली चुनौती। कभी 100 दिन लगातार ध्यान लगाने की तो एक दिन में 108 बार सूर्य नमस्कार की या फिर हाथों के बल पर संतुलन साधने की। खास है कि वे इस चुनौती को पूरा कर पाईं।  जानिए, लखनऊ की कुछ ऐसी महिलाओं और युवतियों के बारे में, जिन्होंने इन दिनों खुद को योग के कठिन से कठिन अभ्यास के लिए तैयार किया है। 

 
ललिता प्रदीप, शालू बिजलानी, प्राची जैन
ललिता प्रदीप, शालू बिजलानी, प्राची जैन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ललिता प्रदीप, डायरेक्टर, एसआईईटी 
ललिता प्रदीप, डायरेक्टर, एसआईईटी  - फोटो : अमर उजाला
शालू बिजलानी
शालू बिजलानी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्राची जैन, बाइकर और सॉफ्ट स्किल ट्रेनर
प्राची जैन, बाइकर और सॉफ्ट स्किल ट्रेनर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्राची जैन
प्राची जैन - फोटो : अमर उजाला
