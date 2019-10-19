शहर चुनें

नवाब शुजाउद्दौला ने बनवाई थी हनुमान गढ़ी, जानें- इसको बनवाने के पीछे की रोचक कहानी

धीरेंद्र सिंह/अमर उजाला, अयोध्या, Updated Sat, 19 Oct 2019 02:18 PM IST
हनुमान गढ़ी
1 of 7
हनुमान गढ़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बजरंगबली की प्रधान पीठ हनुमानगढ़ी के प्रति जनमानस में अगाध आस्था है। देश-विदेश से भी बड़ी संख्या में लोग यहां दर्शन करने पहुंचते हैं। लेकिन कम ही लोग जानते हैं कि आलीशान हनुमानगढ़ी को अवध के नवाब शुजाउद्दौला ने बनवाया था। इसके पहले वहां हनुमानजी की एक छोटी सी मूर्ति को टीले पर पेड़ के नीचे लोग पूजते थे। हनुमानगढ़ी बनवाने के पीछे सद्भाव की एक रोचक कहानी है। बाबा अभयराम ने नवाब शुजाउद्दौला के शहजादे की जान बचाई थी, तब नवाब के बार-बार मिन्नत करने पर उन्होंने हनुमानगढ़ी बनवाने का प्रस्ताव रखा, जिसे नवाब ने सहर्ष स्वीकार कर लिया। 
हनुमान गढ़ी
हनुमान गढ़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हनुमान गढ़ी
हनुमान गढ़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हनुमान गढ़ी
हनुमान गढ़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हनुमान गढ़ी
हनुमान गढ़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हनुमान गढ़ी
हनुमान गढ़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
महंत
महंत - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हनुमान गढ़ी
हनुमान गढ़ी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
