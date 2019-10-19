नवाब शुजाउद्दौला ने बनवाई थी हनुमान गढ़ी, जानें- इसको बनवाने के पीछे की रोचक कहानी

{"_id":"5daacd988ebc3e939f4086ad","slug":"know-about-the-story-of-hanuman-garhi-in-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0936\u0941\u091c\u093e\u0909\u0926\u094d\u0926\u094c\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0917\u0922\u093c\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0907\u0938\u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हनुमान गढ़ी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5daacd988ebc3e939f4086ad","slug":"know-about-the-story-of-hanuman-garhi-in-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0936\u0941\u091c\u093e\u0909\u0926\u094d\u0926\u094c\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0917\u0922\u093c\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0907\u0938\u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हनुमान गढ़ी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5daacd988ebc3e939f4086ad","slug":"know-about-the-story-of-hanuman-garhi-in-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0936\u0941\u091c\u093e\u0909\u0926\u094d\u0926\u094c\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0917\u0922\u093c\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0907\u0938\u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हनुमान गढ़ी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5daacd988ebc3e939f4086ad","slug":"know-about-the-story-of-hanuman-garhi-in-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0936\u0941\u091c\u093e\u0909\u0926\u094d\u0926\u094c\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0917\u0922\u093c\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0907\u0938\u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हनुमान गढ़ी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5daacd988ebc3e939f4086ad","slug":"know-about-the-story-of-hanuman-garhi-in-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0936\u0941\u091c\u093e\u0909\u0926\u094d\u0926\u094c\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0917\u0922\u093c\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0907\u0938\u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हनुमान गढ़ी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5daacd988ebc3e939f4086ad","slug":"know-about-the-story-of-hanuman-garhi-in-ayodhya","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0936\u0941\u091c\u093e\u0909\u0926\u094d\u0926\u094c\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0941\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0917\u0922\u093c\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0907\u0938\u0915\u094b \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u091a\u0915 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
हनुमान गढ़ी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला