ISI एजेंट राशिद ने किया पाकिस्तान की काली करतूत का पर्दाफाश, खूबसूरत लड़कियों की फोटो प्रोफाइल पर...

{"_id":"5e27c76b8ebc3e4b563bf04f","slug":"isi-agent-rashid-big-revealing-about-pakistan-is-using-indian-mobile-numbers-for-honey-trap","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"ISI \u090f\u091c\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u092b\u093e\u0936, \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092b\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092a\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
isi agent
- फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
{"_id":"5e27c76b8ebc3e4b563bf04f","slug":"isi-agent-rashid-big-revealing-about-pakistan-is-using-indian-mobile-numbers-for-honey-trap","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"ISI \u090f\u091c\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u092b\u093e\u0936, \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092b\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092a\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राशिद का पासपोर्ट।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5e27c76b8ebc3e4b563bf04f","slug":"isi-agent-rashid-big-revealing-about-pakistan-is-using-indian-mobile-numbers-for-honey-trap","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"ISI \u090f\u091c\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u092b\u093e\u0936, \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092b\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092a\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राशिद और उसका पासपोर्ट।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5e27c76b8ebc3e4b563bf04f","slug":"isi-agent-rashid-big-revealing-about-pakistan-is-using-indian-mobile-numbers-for-honey-trap","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"ISI \u090f\u091c\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u092b\u093e\u0936, \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092b\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092a\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आईएसआई एजेंट राशिद।
- फोटो : अमर उजाला।
{"_id":"5e27c76b8ebc3e4b563bf04f","slug":"isi-agent-rashid-big-revealing-about-pakistan-is-using-indian-mobile-numbers-for-honey-trap","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"ISI \u090f\u091c\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0930\u093e\u0936\u093f\u0926 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0942\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e\u092b\u093e\u0936, \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092b\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u092a\u0930...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आईएसआईएस जासूस गिरफ्तार
- फोटो : अमर उजाला