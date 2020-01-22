शहर चुनें

ISI एजेंट राशिद ने किया पाकिस्तान की काली करतूत का पर्दाफाश, खूबसूरत लड़कियों की फोटो प्रोफाइल पर...

Updated Wed, 22 Jan 2020 09:24 AM IST
isi agent
1 of 5
isi agent - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
भारत से गोपनीय सूचनाएं हासिल करने के लिए पाकिस्तान तरह-तरह के हथकंडे अपना रहा है। अब वह भारतीय मोबाइल नंबरों का इस्तेमाल कर लोगों को हनी ट्रैप में फंसाने की कोशिश कर रहा है। चंदौली से पकड़े गए राशिद ने इसका खुलासा किया है। तीन दिनों की पुलिस कस्टडी रिमांड पर आए राशिद ने बताया कि पाकिस्तान में बैठे आईएसआई के एक अधिकारी आसिम ने उससे दो भारतीय सिमकार्ड लेने के लिए कहा था। 

isi agent
isi agent - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया
राशिद का पासपोर्ट।
राशिद का पासपोर्ट। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
राशिद और उसका पासपोर्ट।
राशिद और उसका पासपोर्ट। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
आईएसआई एजेंट राशिद।
आईएसआई एजेंट राशिद। - फोटो : अमर उजाला।
आईएसआईएस जासूस गिरफ्तार
आईएसआईएस जासूस गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
