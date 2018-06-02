शहर चुनें

इसी ऑलीशान बंगले को मायावती ने कर दिया खाली, मीडिया को खुद दिखाए अंदर के नजारे, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 02 Jun 2018 09:10 PM IST
मायावती
1 of 13
बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती अब तक जिस बंगले में रहीं उसके अंदर के नजारे उन्होंने मीडियाकर्मियों को खुद दिखाए और उनसे फोटो लेने को भी कहा। लखनऊ के 13 माल एवेन्यू स्थित बंगले को खाली करने की जानकारी मायावती ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस कर दी।

उन्होंने कहा कि वो जिस हिस्से में रहती हैं उसे खाली कर दिया गया है। बंगले में कांशीराम से जुड़ी हुई बहुत सी यादें हैं। बंगले के अंदर डॉ. भीमराव आंबेडकर, कांशीराम व मायावती की उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ लेती हुई तस्वीरें हैं।
uttar pradesh news mayawati

