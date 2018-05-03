शहर चुनें

पत्नी निकली बेवफा, समझाने पर नहीं मानी तो मार डाला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 03 May 2018 01:23 PM IST
सरोजनीनगर में हनुमानपुरी में किराए के मकान में रह रहे पेंटर कृष्णमुरारी ने मंगलवार रात पत्नी सुमन (33) की सिलबट्टे से सिर कुचलकर हत्या कर दी।  वारदात के बाद खून से लथपथ कपड़ों में आत्मसमर्पण करने थाने की तरफ चल दिया। 
