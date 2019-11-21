शहर चुनें

होमगार्ड वेतन घोटाला: थानों पर हाजिरी का रिकॉर्ड ही नहीं, अब पूरे प्रदेश में होगी जांच

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 21 Nov 2019 09:30 AM IST
home guard
1 of 5
home guard - फोटो : अमर उजाला
गौतमबुद्धनगर और लखनऊ में होमगार्ड की ड्यूटी लगाने में हुए घपले का दायरा काफी बढ़ गया है। पूरे प्रदेश में होमगार्ड की ड्यूटी का सत्यापन कराया जा रहा है। जिला कमांडेंट और मंडलीय कमांडेंट को एक सप्ताह में सत्यापन की कार्रवाई पूरी करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। तब तक के लिए अक्तूबर तक की ड्यूटी का भुगतान रोक दिया गया है। प्रमुख सचिव होमगार्ड अनिल कुमार ने बताया कि अभी तक होमगार्ड की ड्यूटी का रिकार्ड केवल जिला कमांडेंट के पास ही होता था। अब ऐसी व्यवस्था की जा रही है ताकि थाने स्तर पर भी इसका रिकार्ड रखा जा सके। 
 
home guard salary scam gautam budh nagar master roll scam noida police
home guard
home guard - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Gorkhpur Home Guard
Gorkhpur Home Guard - फोटो : Social Media
होमगार्ड सैलरी स्कैम मामले की फाइल जलाई, अब 5 गिरफ्तार
होमगार्ड सैलरी स्कैम मामले की फाइल जलाई, अब 5 गिरफ्तार - फोटो : अमर उजाला
होमगार्ड कमांडेंट कार्यालय में लगी आग
होमगार्ड कमांडेंट कार्यालय में लगी आग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
होमगार्ड मंत्री चेतन चौहान
होमगार्ड मंत्री चेतन चौहान - फोटो : amar ujala
