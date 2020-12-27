शहर चुनें
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   High Profile sex racket brothel racket busted in lucknw

हाईप्रोफाइल सेक्स रैकेट का पर्दाफाश, युवतियों संग अंतरंग मिले व्यापारी, अंदर का नजारा देख पुलिस भी चौंकी

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ, Updated Sun, 27 Dec 2020 10:25 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
1 of 7
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
उत्तर प्रदेश की राजधानी लखनऊ में सुशांत गोल्फ सिटी से पुलिस ने गुरुवार रात दिल्ली और हरदोई की दो युवतियों के साथ दो कारोबारियों को देह व्यापार के आरोप में दबोचा है। इंस्पेक्टर सचिन कुमार सिंह ने बताया कि पकड़े गए कारोबारियों के नाम गाजियाबाद निवासी कमल महाजन और अमेठी का केतन जायसवाल है। सभी के खिलाफ अनैतिक देह व्यापार अधिनियम के तहत कार्रवाई की जा रही है।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states lucknow uttar pradesh high profile sex racket brothel racket sex racket

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

दिल्ली में छाया घना कोहरा
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: घने कोहरे में लिपटी रही दिल्ली, ठंड के कारण अभी और बिगड़ सकते हैं हालात

27 दिसंबर 2020

सील की गई गली
Meerut

नए कोविड का खौफ: बैरिकेडिंग, सुनसान गली, मेरठ में फिर पांच माह पहले जैसा हाल

27 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
वीआई के इन प्लान में Free मिल रहा ZEE5 का साल भर का प्रीमियम सब्सक्रिप्शन, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट
Zee 5 VI Bundle

वीआई के इन प्लान में Free मिल रहा ZEE5 का साल भर का प्रीमियम सब्सक्रिप्शन, ऐसे करें एक्टिवेट
ताजमहल में पर्यटक
Agra

Taj Mahal: नए साल से पहले बड़ा तोहफा, अब रोज 15 हजार सैलानी कर सकेंगे ताज का दीदार

27 दिसंबर 2020

घाट का मॉडल
Varanasi

काशी में खिड़किया घाट होगा पर्यटकों का नया ठिकाना, लैंड हो सकेंगे हेलीकॉप्टर

27 दिसंबर 2020

नए साल की शुरुआत खुद से किये वादों के साथ ! जानें राशिनुसार संकल्प
Astrology

नए साल की शुरुआत खुद से किये वादों के साथ ! जानें राशिनुसार संकल्प
कल्कि पीठ पीठाधीश्वर आचार्य प्रमोद कृष्णम ने पीएम को लेकर दिया बड़ा बयान
Banda

नरेंद्र मोदी बहुत जिद्दी हैं, अन्नदाता से जिद अच्छी बात नहीं, पीएम की सद्बुद्धि के लिए कर रहे प्रार्थना: प्रमोद कृष्णम

27 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : amar ujala
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : amar ujala
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X