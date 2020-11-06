शहर चुनें
हाथरस कांड: पीड़ित परिवार को यूपी में जान का खतरा, कोर्ट में बोलीं वकील-जो वादा किया था अब तक पूरा नहीं हुआ

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 06 Nov 2020 12:19 PM IST
Hathras Gang Rape Case
1 of 6
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हाथरस प्रकरण में पीड़ित परिवार को यूपी में जान का खतरा है। परिवार के सदस्य इस वजह से यूपी छोड़ कर दिल्ली में बसना चाहते हैं। हाथरस प्रकरण की हाईकोर्ट में चल रही सुनवाई को लेकर बृहस्पतिवार को जो आदेश अपलोड हुए उसमें इस बात का जिक्र है कि पीड़ित परिवार की वकील सीमा कुशवाहा ने कहा है कि पीड़ित परिवार को इस मामले की सुनवाई व जांच आदि के समाप्त होने के बाद जान का भय है। 
city & states lucknow uttar pradesh hathras case hathras rape hathras rape case

Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
पीड़िता की वकील सीमा कुशवाह
पीड़िता की वकील सीमा कुशवाह - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
फाइल फोटो
फाइल फोटो - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Hathras Gang Rape Case
Hathras Gang Rape Case - फोटो : अमर उजाला
