हाथरस कांड: पीड़ित परिवार को यूपी में जान का खतरा, कोर्ट में बोलीं वकील-जो वादा किया था अब तक पूरा नहीं हुआ

{"_id":"5fa4f20e8ebc3e9bfa0cdc5d","slug":"hathras-gang-rape-case-news-victim-family-is-in-danger-of-life-in-up-promise-to-give-job-to-a-member-not-fulfilled","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932-\u091c\u094b \u0935\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fa4f20e8ebc3e9bfa0cdc5d","slug":"hathras-gang-rape-case-news-victim-family-is-in-danger-of-life-in-up-promise-to-give-job-to-a-member-not-fulfilled","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932-\u091c\u094b \u0935\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पीड़िता की वकील सीमा कुशवाह
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fa4f20e8ebc3e9bfa0cdc5d","slug":"hathras-gang-rape-case-news-victim-family-is-in-danger-of-life-in-up-promise-to-give-job-to-a-member-not-fulfilled","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932-\u091c\u094b \u0935\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fa4f20e8ebc3e9bfa0cdc5d","slug":"hathras-gang-rape-case-news-victim-family-is-in-danger-of-life-in-up-promise-to-give-job-to-a-member-not-fulfilled","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932-\u091c\u094b \u0935\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fa4f20e8ebc3e9bfa0cdc5d","slug":"hathras-gang-rape-case-news-victim-family-is-in-danger-of-life-in-up-promise-to-give-job-to-a-member-not-fulfilled","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932-\u091c\u094b \u0935\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
फाइल फोटो
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5fa4f20e8ebc3e9bfa0cdc5d","slug":"hathras-gang-rape-case-news-victim-family-is-in-danger-of-life-in-up-promise-to-give-job-to-a-member-not-fulfilled","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u093e\u0925\u0930\u0938 \u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921: \u092a\u0940\u0921\u093c\u093f\u0924 \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u094b \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0924\u0930\u093e, \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940\u0902 \u0935\u0915\u0940\u0932-\u091c\u094b \u0935\u093e\u0926\u093e \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Hathras Gang Rape Case
- फोटो : अमर उजाला