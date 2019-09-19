शहर चुनें

अवध विश्वविद्यालय के दीक्षांत समारोह में राज्यपाल ने दी नसीहत, कहा 10 गांवों को गोद लें विवि, फोटोज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला अयोध्या, Updated Thu, 19 Sep 2019 07:40 PM IST
आनंदीबेन पटेल
फोटो : amar ujala
राज्यपाल आनंदीबेन पटेल ने कहा कि विश्वविद्यालयों को समाज की समस्याओं व बीमारियों के समाधान का काम करना चाहिए। सभी विश्वविद्यालयों व शिक्षण संस्थाओं को अपने आसपास से 5 से 10 गांव गोद लेकर वहां शत-प्रतिशत बच्चों की शिक्षा से लेकर महिला सुरक्षा, सशक्तिकरण, स्वास्थ्य पोषण, दहेज रहित शादी आदि के लिए भी काम करना चाहिए। 
 
avadh university governor of up anandiben patel
