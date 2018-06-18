बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5b27598d4f1c1bf26e8b89f0","slug":"five-markets-of-lucknow-will-be-designed-as-model-bazaar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0938\u0947\u0932\u094d\u092b\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0939 \u092a\u093e\u090f\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a, \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0907\u0928\u0915\u094b ","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
लखनऊ के इन पांच बाजारों में बिना सेल्फी लिए नहीं रह पाएंगे आप, ऐसे संवारा जाएगा इनको
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 18 Jun 2018 12:34 PM IST
अमीनाबाद समेत शहर के पांच प्रमुख बाजारों को मॉडल बाजार बनाया जाएगा। इनको इस तरह से चमकाया जाएगा कि यहां आने वाले सेल्फी लेकर जाए। ये बाजार सेल्फी पॉइंट बन जाएं। यह काम नगर निगम और व्यापारी दोनों मिलकर करेंगे। यह योजना शहर में पहली बार लागू की जा रही है। इसको लेकर बैठक भी होनी है।
