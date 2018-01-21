Download App
सिर चढ़कर बोला फरहान अख्तर का जादू, युवाओं पर छाई उनकी मस्ती, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 12:11 AM IST
farhan akhtar performs in lucknow.
फिल्म जगत में अपनी बहुआयामी प्रतिभा से विशिष्ट स्थान बनाने वाले फरहान अख्तर ने रविवार की शाम अपनी गायकी का जलवा बिखेरा। आरडीएसओ स्टेडियम में सुपरहिट नाइट्स-रॉक ऑन में बड़ी संख्या में दर्शकों के बीच उन्होंने अपने कई लोकप्रिय गीत सुनाए।
uttar pradesh news farhan akhtar

