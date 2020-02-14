जाम से छुटकारा चाहते हैं तो दबाइए ये बटन, तत्काल मिलेगी सहायता, इन चौराहों पर सुविधा शुरू

{"_id":"5e46569f8ebc3ee6134d8d74","slug":"emergency-button-system-started-at-chauraha-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u092c\u093e\u0907\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u091f\u0928, \u0924\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u093e\u092f\u0924\u093e, \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इमरजेंसी बटन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e46569f8ebc3ee6134d8d74","slug":"emergency-button-system-started-at-chauraha-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u092c\u093e\u0907\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u091f\u0928, \u0924\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u093e\u092f\u0924\u093e, \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पॉलीटेक्निक चौराहा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e46569f8ebc3ee6134d8d74","slug":"emergency-button-system-started-at-chauraha-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u092c\u093e\u0907\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u091f\u0928, \u0924\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u093e\u092f\u0924\u093e, \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इमरजेंसी बटन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e46569f8ebc3ee6134d8d74","slug":"emergency-button-system-started-at-chauraha-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u092c\u093e\u0907\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u091f\u0928, \u0924\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u093e\u092f\u0924\u093e, \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
आईजीपी चौराहा
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
{"_id":"5e46569f8ebc3ee6134d8d74","slug":"emergency-button-system-started-at-chauraha-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u092e \u0938\u0947 \u091b\u0941\u091f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0926\u092c\u093e\u0907\u090f \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u091f\u0928, \u0924\u0924\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0932 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0938\u0939\u093e\u092f\u0924\u093e, \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0941\u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e \u0936\u0941\u0930\u0942","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
इमरजेंसी बटन
- फोटो : अमर उजाला