...जब खेत में डीएम और एसपी ने की धान की रोपाई, देखें अधिकारियों की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बाराबंकी, Updated Tue, 30 Jun 2020 09:57 PM IST
धान की रोपाई करते हुए डीएम और एसपी
धान की रोपाई करते हुए डीएम और एसपी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
सुबह का समय था घड़ी की छोटी सुई 11-12 के बीच में तो बड़ी सुई नौ पर थी। घड़ी की सुई दोपहर के पौने बारह बजने की ओर इशारा कर रही थी। इसी बीच डीएम-एसपी व एसडीएम फतेहपुर की लग्जरी गाड़ियां का काफिला टाडपुरवा गांव के पास किसान रामसागर शुक्ला के खेत में हो रही धान की रोपाई का काम देखकर रूका। डीएम, एसपी व एडीएम जब नीचे उतरे तो उनके पैर में मोजे व जूते नहीं थे और पैंट घुटने के ऊपर थी।
district magistrate superintendent of police

धान की रोपाई करते हुए डीएम और एसपी
धान की रोपाई करते हुए डीएम और एसपी
धान की रोपाई करते हुए डीएम और एसपी
धान की रोपाई करते हुए डीएम और एसपी
धान की रोपाई करते हुए डीएम और एसपी
