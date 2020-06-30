...जब खेत में डीएम और एसपी ने की धान की रोपाई, देखें अधिकारियों की खूबसूरत तस्वीरें

{"_id":"5efb668e9f780525c72d916a","slug":"district-magistrate-and-superintendent-of-police-planted-paddy-in-field-at-barabanki-see-photos","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"...\u091c\u092c \u0916\u0947\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u0940\u090f\u092e \u0914\u0930 \u090f\u0938\u092a\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u092a\u093e\u0908, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u0942\u092c\u0938\u0942\u0930\u0924 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
धान की रोपाई करते हुए डीएम और एसपी
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
