आज से बाजारों के अच्छे दिन, खरीदारी के लिए ज्योतिषाचार्यों व पंडितों का ये है कहना...

रोली खन्ना, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sat, 17 Oct 2020 02:51 PM IST
खरीदारी करते लोग
खरीदारी करते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
नवरात्र के साथ ही शनिवार से बाजारों के अच्छे दिन भी शुरू हो जाएंगे। पितृपक्ष से ही अपनी लय में आने को बेताब बाजार गुलजार हो जाएंगे। बाजार के पंडित ही नहीं, ज्योतिषाचार्य व पंडित भी बेहतर कारोबार की ओर इशारा कर रहे हैं। ज्योतिषाचार्यों व पंडितों का कहना है कि नवरात्र के हर दिन खरीदारी के विशेष संयोग मिल रहे हैं। क्या नवरात्र के पहले दिन से ही बाजार में रौनक होगी? शनिवार और रविवार वीकेंड होगा। ऐसे में माना जा रहा है कि रौनक पहले ही दिन से दिखने लगेगी। खरीदारी के लिए अच्छे दिनों का इंतजार कर रहे लोगों को वीकेंड का भी इंतजार नहीं करना होगा। लखनऊ व्यापार मंडल के वरिष्ठ महामंत्री अमरनाथ मिश्रा भी नवरात्र को लेकर बेहद आशान्वित हैं। वह कहते हैं, नि:संदेह नवरात्र बाजार को तेजी देगा।

 
खरीदारी करते लोग
खरीदारी करते लोग - फोटो : अमर उजाला
श्रीराम टावर की मोबाइल शॉप में जुटे खरीदार।
श्रीराम टावर की मोबाइल शॉप में जुटे खरीदार। - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Social
खरीदारी करती महिलाएं
खरीदारी करती महिलाएं - फोटो : अमर उजाला
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : अमर उजाला
