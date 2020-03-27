शहर चुनें

Corona: हेलो प्रधान जी! मुख्यमंत्री हेल्पलाइन से बोल रहा हूं...आपके क्षेत्र में कोई विदेश या बाहर से आया है क्या?

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, लखनऊ, Updated Fri, 27 Mar 2020 10:19 AM IST
cm helpline
cm helpline - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हेलो प्रधान जी! हम मुख्यमंत्री के निर्देश पर कोरोना महामारी से बचाव के लिए आपसे सहयोग के लिए बात कर रहे हैं। आपके गांव में कोई विदेश या बाहर से आया है क्या? अगर आया है तो क्या वह खांसी, बुखार, जुखाम से परेशान है? यदि ऐसा है तो उसका नाम-पता करके सीएम हेल्पलाइन-1076 पर बताएं। संक्रमण से ग्रस्त व्यक्ति को समझाएं कि वह परिवार व अन्य लोगों से दूरी बनाए रहे। घर में ही रहें, बिल्कुल भी बाहर न निकलें। जब तक जांच न हो जाए पूरी सावधानी बरतें। सलाह का पालन करें।
coronavirus india corona outbreak in india

gorakhpur news
Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur LockDown: जनता हुई जागरूक, लाइन में लगकर लिया सामान, तस्वीरों में देखें पूरे शहर का हाल

27 मार्च 2020

पठानकोट में मर रहे मुर्गे।
Chandigarh

कोरोना से बढ़ा संकट: पंजाब में दाना न मिलने से एक-दूसरे को खा रहे मुर्गे, दो दिन में 3500 मरे

27 मार्च 2020

corona virus lockdown
Moradabad

चार दिन बाद है शादी, पैदल कैसे पहुंचूंगा घर, रोते हुए बोला मजदूर-मालिक ने तनख्वाह दिए बगैर...

27 मार्च 2020

corona virus lockdown
Moradabad

भूख से जूझते पैदल लोगों का बढ़ रहा कारवां, काम से निकाले गए कामगार, अब हो गए बेकार, देखें तस्वीरें

27 मार्च 2020

lockdown india
Baghpat

लाॅकडाउन के दौरान भूखे-प्यासे लोगों को नहीं मिला भोजन तो मदद को आगे आई खाकी, यूं दिखा रही दरियादिली, तस्वीरें

27 मार्च 2020

फावड़ा चलाते संजीव बालियान
Meerut

लॉकडाउन: मंत्री ने घर में रहने का दिया संदेश... झाड़ू लगाकर की सफाई, फावड़ा भी चलाया, देखें तस्वीरें

27 मार्च 2020

बेसहारा लोगों को खाना खिलाती पुलिस
Meerut

लॉकडाउन में यूपी पुलिस ने दिखाई दरियादिली, बेसहारा लोगों को खिलाया खाना, हर तरफ हो रही तारीफ

27 मार्च 2020

कोरोना वायरस(सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Prayagraj

बाहर से आए लोगों की तलाश में छापा, 400 चिह्नित

27 मार्च 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

CoronaVirus: दिन में अनुष्ठान, रात को बला टालने के लिए छतों से अजान

27 मार्च 2020

आगरा लॉकडाउन
Agra

Lockdown Agra: बाहर जाने की जरूरत नहीं, फोन कीजिए... घर पर ही मिलेगा हर जरूरी सामान

27 मार्च 2020

भीड़ में मास्क बांटते सांसद
Agra

कोरोना : प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की अपील को भूले भाजपा सांसद, लॉकडाउन की उड़ी धज्जियां

27 मार्च 2020

चाय पिला रही जान्हवी
Agra

#CoronaPositive: जान्हवी के जज्बे को भी सलाम, करमवीरों की कर रहीं सेवा

27 मार्च 2020

लॉकडाउन में खाने के पैकेट बांटती आगरा पुलिस
Agra

#CoronaPositive मदद के लिए बढ़े खाकी के हाथ, लॉकडाउन में असहाय लोगों को बांटा खाना

27 मार्च 2020

बर्तन धो रहे मेयर
Agra

लॉकडाउन में सामने आईं मेयर की बर्तन धोने की तस्वीरें, सांसद ने आगरावासियों के लिए खोला सरकारी बंगला

27 मार्च 2020

रेलवे स्टेशन रोड पर बंद के दौरान पसरा सन्नाटा।
Pratapgarh

CoronaVirus: शहर से गांव तक सन्नाटा, 246 बाइक का ई-चालान

26 मार्च 2020

yoga
Prayagraj

लॉकडाउन में योगा, खेल, नृत्य के जरिए निखार रहे कला

26 मार्च 2020

डेमो
Prayagraj

CoronaVirus: प्रयागराज में डेयरियां बंद होने के कगार पर, रोग के डर से लोग नहीं ले रहे दूध

26 मार्च 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

Lockdown: मुनाफाखोरी ने 20 प्रतिशत तक बढ़ाई महंगाई, प्रशासन की सख्ती भी बेअसर

26 मार्च 2020

prayagraj news
Prayagraj

वासंतिक नवरात्रः ब्रह्मचारिणी की आराधना, बंद मंदिर में फूलों से शृंगार

26 मार्च 2020

आइसोलेशन बेड।
Prayagraj

आइसोलेशन वार्ड के रूप में ट्रेनों के कोच का होगा उपयोग

26 मार्च 2020

पैदल घर जाते लोग
Meerut

लॉकडाउन: कई दिन से भूखे हैं और अभी घर है 520 किमी दूर, अमर उजाला से मजदूरों ने बयां किया दर्द

26 मार्च 2020

Lockdown in Uttarakhand: Women carry child and walked, Reached from delhi to uttarakhand, Photos
Dehradun

LockDown: नहीं मिला वाहन, गोद में बच्चा लिए पैदल ही दिल्ली से उत्तराखंड पहुंची महिला, तस्वीरें...

26 मार्च 2020

