Pics: ये हैं 'मैंने प्यार किया' की भाग्यश्री, इतने साल बाद भी अपनी खूबसूरती से बना लेती हैं दीवाना

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Wed, 04 Apr 2018 12:49 AM IST
अपनी पहली हिंदी फिल्म ‘मैंने प्यार किया’ से बेशुमार शोहरत कमाने वाली अभिनेत्री भाग्यश्री लखनऊ में थीं। वो अब भी अपनी खूबसूरती से सबको दीवाना बना लेती हैं। उनकी पहली फिल्म सलमान खान के साथ 1989 में रिलीज हुई थी।
