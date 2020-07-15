शहर चुनें
barabanki family SUICIDE CASE Landlord tells painful story There was no money left to pay the rent and fees

बाराबंकी परिवार आत्महत्या: मकान मालिक ने बयां किए दर्दनाक हालात, 'किराया-फीस चुकाने का भी नहीं बचा था पैसा'

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, बाराबंकी, Updated Wed, 15 Jul 2020 11:44 AM IST
barabanki family SUICIDE
1 of 6
barabanki family SUICIDE - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाराबंकी शहर की आवास विकास कॉलोनी के एक मकान में मंगलवार को ललित किशोर गौड़ (40) उनकी पत्नी प्रीति (33), पुत्र प्रेम (12) और अकृत (8) के शव फांसी के फंदे पर लटके मिले। इस सनसनीखेज वारदात की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस के साथ एसपी ने मौके पर पहुंचकर छानबीन की। ललित किशोर के साथ उनका परिवार आर्थिक तंगी से जूझ रहा था। इसके चलते चार माह से घर का किराया और दोनों बच्चों की स्कूल की फीस नहीं चुकाई थी। 
 
barabanki family suicide barabanki family suicide case barabanki police

barabanki family SUICIDE
barabanki family SUICIDE - फोटो : अमर उजाला
जांच करती पुलिस
जांच करती पुलिस - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर जांच करते अधिकारी
मौके पर जांच करते अधिकारी - फोटो : अमर उजाला
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस और लोगों की भीड़
मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस और लोगों की भीड़ - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाराबंकी में परिवार ने सामूहिक आत्महत्या की
बाराबंकी में परिवार ने सामूहिक आत्महत्या की - फोटो : अमर उजाला
बाराबंकी में परिवार ने सामूहिक आत्महत्या की
बाराबंकी में परिवार ने सामूहिक आत्महत्या की - फोटो : अमर उजाला
