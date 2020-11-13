शहर चुनें
तस्वीरें: यह दीवारों की पेंटिंग नहीं, दीपों से सजे रामनगरी के घाट हैं, आश्चर्यचकित कर देगी अयोध्या की सुंदरता

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, अयोध्या, Updated Fri, 13 Nov 2020 01:25 PM IST
घाटों पर सजाए गए दीपक
घाटों पर सजाए गए दीपक - फोटो : ANI
दीपावली पर जगमगाता हुआ इतिहास लिखने जा रही अयोध्या नगरी से आज रोशनी टपक रही है। अयोध्या में दीपोत्सव की तैयारियां ही इतनी जबरदस्त चल रही हैं कि यह अंदाजा लगाना मुश्किल हो रहा है कि दिवाली की शाम शहर का नजारा किस कदर अलौकिक होगा। 5.51 लाख दीपों के रोशनी से नया विश्व रिकॉर्ड बनाने को लेकर अयोध्या का उत्साह देखते बन रहा है। यह तस्वीर जो आप देख रहे हैं यह सजावट के दौरान दिवार पर बनाई गई किसी पेंटिंग की तरह लग रही है, लेकिन इसकी सच्चाई जानकर आप भी आश्चर्यचकित कर जाएंगे।


 
घाटों पर सजाए गए दीपक
घाटों पर सजाए गए दीपक - फोटो : ANI
Ayodhya deepotsav
Ayodhya deepotsav - फोटो : ANI
Ayodhya deepotsav
Ayodhya deepotsav - फोटो : ANI
Ayodhya deepotsav
Ayodhya deepotsav - फोटो : अमर उजाला
Ayodhya deepotsav
Ayodhya deepotsav - फोटो : ANI
Ayodhya deepotsav
Ayodhya deepotsav - फोटो : ANI
Ayodhya deepotsav
Ayodhya deepotsav - फोटो : ANI
