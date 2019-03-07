बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c80bcf7bdec2214305bba09","slug":"aprajita-story-of-changemakers-betiyaan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0916\u0930\u0947 \u0935 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0926\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0947\u0902\u091c\u092e\u0947\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
भाई के नखरे व मां की मौत ने बदल दी इन बेटियों की जिंदगी, जानें- इन चेंजमेकर्स बेटियों के बारे में
रोली खन्ना, अमर उजाला लखनऊ, Updated Thu, 07 Mar 2019 12:11 PM IST
खुद से जीतने की जिद है, मुझे खुद को ही हराना है, मैं भीड़ नहीं दुनिया की, मेरे अंदर एक जमाना है।
युवा लखनऊ का चेहरा कहिए या फिर स्मार्ट सिटी की पहचान, हमारी बेटियां हैं ही ऐसी। अलहदा है इनके जीने का अंदाज। अपनी जिंदगी को इन्होंने एक अलग दिशा दे रखी है। इनके जीने के तरीके को देखकर आप भी अपनी जिंदगी से खौफ शब्द को निकाल फेकेंगे और जिंदादिली से जीना सीख जाएंगे। आइए, इनके हौसले और जुनून को करते हैं सलाम। पेश है रोली खन्ना की रिपोर्ट...
अगली स्लाइड देखें
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
{"_id":"5c80bcf7bdec2214305bba09","slug":"aprajita-story-of-changemakers-betiyaan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0916\u0930\u0947 \u0935 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0926\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0947\u0902\u091c\u092e\u0947\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c80bcf7bdec2214305bba09","slug":"aprajita-story-of-changemakers-betiyaan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0916\u0930\u0947 \u0935 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0926\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0947\u0902\u091c\u092e\u0947\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c80bcf7bdec2214305bba09","slug":"aprajita-story-of-changemakers-betiyaan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0916\u0930\u0947 \u0935 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0926\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0947\u0902\u091c\u092e\u0947\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c80bcf7bdec2214305bba09","slug":"aprajita-story-of-changemakers-betiyaan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0916\u0930\u0947 \u0935 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0926\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0947\u0902\u091c\u092e\u0947\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c80bcf7bdec2214305bba09","slug":"aprajita-story-of-changemakers-betiyaan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0916\u0930\u0947 \u0935 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0926\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0947\u0902\u091c\u092e\u0947\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c80bcf7bdec2214305bba09","slug":"aprajita-story-of-changemakers-betiyaan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0916\u0930\u0947 \u0935 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0926\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0947\u0902\u091c\u092e\u0947\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c80bcf7bdec2214305bba09","slug":"aprajita-story-of-changemakers-betiyaan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0916\u0930\u0947 \u0935 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0926\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0947\u0902\u091c\u092e\u0947\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c80bcf7bdec2214305bba09","slug":"aprajita-story-of-changemakers-betiyaan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0916\u0930\u0947 \u0935 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0926\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0947\u0902\u091c\u092e\u0947\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5c80bcf7bdec2214305bba09","slug":"aprajita-story-of-changemakers-betiyaan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0916\u0930\u0947 \u0935 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0926\u0940 \u0907\u0928 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0917\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902- \u0907\u0928 \u091a\u0947\u0902\u091c\u092e\u0947\u0915\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u092c\u0947\u091f\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Downloads
© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.