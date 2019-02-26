बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
60 साल बाद मिलीं सहेलियां, बोलीं- कभी सोचा भी नहीं था कि इंटरनेट का जमाना आएगा और हम फिर मिलेंगे
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला लखनऊ, Updated Tue, 26 Feb 2019 01:25 PM IST
60 साल पहले जब हम पास होकर स्कूल से निकले थे तो सोचा भी नहीं था कि कभी वापस मुलाकात होगी। इंटरनेट का जमाना आएगा और हम एक बार फिर से अपने ही स्कूल के उसी हॉल में एक साथ इकट्ठे होंगे, जहां घंटों मस्ती किया करते थे। एसेंबली हो, इवेंट हो या फिर डांस इस जगह से हमारी सबसे ज्यादा यादें जुड़ी हैं। खासकर स्कूल का वो पुराना गेट जहां हम सबसे नजरें चुराकर आइसक्रीम लेने जाते थे और पता चलने पर प्रिंसिपल और सिस्टर की डांट खाते थे। स्कूल के समय की कुछ ऐसी ही खूबसूरत और चटपटी यादें लॉरेटो कॉन्वेंट स्कूल की 1959 बैच की छात्रा दीपा कौल ने साझा कीं।
