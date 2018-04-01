शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Uttar Pradesh ›   Lucknow ›   ali fazal talk to amar ujala about his upcoming film Milan talkies

शूटिंग के लिए लखनऊ आए अली फजल ने बताया 'मिलन टॉकिज' का लखनऊ कनेक्शन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Sun, 01 Apr 2018 05:42 PM IST
अली फजल
1 of 6
लखनऊ में जन्में और ला-मार्टीनियर में शिक्षा ग्रहण करने वाले अभिनेता अली फजल ने हालांकि फिल्मों में कई तरह की भूमिकाएं की हैं लेकिन लखनऊ में फिल्माई जा रही मूवी ‘मिलन टॉकीज’ की भूमिका उनके दिल के अधिक करीब है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
ali fazal milan talkies lucknow news

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

मृतकों की फाइल फोटो
Kanpur

दिल को झकझोर देने वाला मंजर! दोनों एक साथ दफनाए गए तो पिता ने कही ये बात

1 अप्रैल 2018

money
Dehradun

देशभर में हो गए ये 10 बड़े बदलाव, नहीं पता तो जान लीजिए वरना पछताएंगे

1 अप्रैल 2018

Bridge collapse
Dehradun

हाईवे से गुजर रहा था ट्रक,अचानक पुल टूटकर गंगा में गिरा, हादसे की तस्वीरें देख रोंगटे खड़े हो जाएंगे

1 अप्रैल 2018

mohammed shami
Delhi NCR

शमी की बेगम की दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स से गुहार- मत खेलने दो इसे IPL!

1 अप्रैल 2018

sanjay singh
Delhi NCR

जब AAP नेता ने 'मूर्ख दिवस' को बताया 'भाजपा दिवस' तो BJP समर्थकों ने जमकर लताड़ा..

1 अप्रैल 2018

शराब
Lucknow

यूपी में आज से बदल गया शराब मिलने का समय, नई आबकारी नीति लागू

1 अप्रैल 2018

More in City & states

Anushka and Virat Kohli
Delhi NCR

अरे! ये कहां पहुंच गए विराट और अनुष्का, PICS हो रहीं वायरल

1 अप्रैल 2018

जियो बैलेंस
Dehradun

अगर आपने भी ली हुई है JIO की प्राइम मेंबरशिप, तो पाएं ये 5 जबरदस्त फायदे

1 अप्रैल 2018

Shweta Chaudhary
Varanasi

बनारस आ रही हैं मिसेज इंडिया अर्थ श्वेता चौधरी, छात्राओं को देंगी कॅरियर टिप्स

1 अप्रैल 2018

अखिलेश यादव
Kanpur

2019 का चुनावी रण जीतने के लिए समाजवादी पार्टी ने चली यह चाल

1 अप्रैल 2018

rockstar
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली से कनेक्शन रखने वाली ज्यादातर फिल्में बॉक्सऑफिस पर करती हैं धमाल, रॉकस्टार भी है इस लिस्ट में

1 अप्रैल 2018

देशी शराब की लूट
Meerut

देशी शराब के ठेके पर अजब नजारा, तस्वीरों में देखिए शराबियों का हुड़दंग

1 अप्रैल 2018

रेस्टोरेंट में सेक्स रैकेट
Panipat

रेस्टोरेंट में अय्याशी, पकड़ी गई लड़कियों ने बताया क्यों बेचती थी जिस्म, 5 बड़े खुलासे

31 मार्च 2018

बसपा सुप्रीमो मायावती
Lucknow

मायावती ने भरा भारी-भरकम बिजली का बिल, नौ दिन बाद जोड़ा गया गेस्ट हाउस का कनेक्शन

1 अप्रैल 2018

राम रहीम के साथ हनीप्रीत
Chandigarh

गोलो मौसी ने उगले राम रहीम और हनीप्रीत के कई राज, कबूलनामा पढ़ेंगे तो यकीं न होगा

31 मार्च 2018

भाजपा सांसद वरुण गांधी
Lucknow

वरुण गांधी बोले, 'मैंने नौ साल के कार्यकाल में एक रुपया वेतन नहीं लिया और न ही रिश्वत ली'

31 मार्च 2018

car rally
Varanasi

PHOTOS: वाराणसी में निकली महिला कार रैली, इनके सिर बंधा जीत का ताज

1 अप्रैल 2018

mohsin raza on hanuman jayanti celebration.
Lucknow

यूपी सरकार के मुस्लिम मंत्री अपने परिवार संग पहुंचे हनुमान मंदिर, दर्शन कर लिया आशीर्वाद, तस्वीरें

1 अप्रैल 2018

Lord Shiva
Delhi NCR

हर सोमवार भोलेनाथ को चढ़ाएंगे ये चीजें तो बरसेगी कृपा..

1 अप्रैल 2018

पेनी चौधरी का अंतिम संस्कार
Chandigarh

'मैं दुल्हन बनाने की तैयारी में थी...'कफन ओढ़े बेटी को देख मां बोली ऐसी बात, रो दिए पिता

31 मार्च 2018

खम्बे से टकराई रोडवेज बस
Meerut

Pics: अनियंत्रित होकर खम्भे से टकराई रोडवेज बस, मची चीख-पुकार, दर्जनों यात्री घायल

1 अप्रैल 2018

mehbooba mufti
Delhi NCR

जब कश्मीरी पंडितों से बात कर रही थीं CM महबूबा, अचानक ही भीड़ से उठा एक आदमी और...

1 अप्रैल 2018

अली फजल
अली फजल
अली फजल
अली फजल
अली फजल
अली फजल

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.