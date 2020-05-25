शहर चुनें

ईद पर अखिलेश यादव ने इस बार भी निभाई ये परंपरा... और सिवाइयों का उठाया लुत्फ, तस्वीरें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लखनऊ, Updated Mon, 25 May 2020 06:18 PM IST
Akhileh Yadav greets muslims on Eid ul fitr.
- फोटो : amar ujala
समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव हर बार की तरह इस बार भी मुस्लिम समाज के लोगों को ईद की बधाई देने के लिए लखनऊ के ईदगाह पहुंचे। अखिलेश हर बार ईद के मौके पर यहां आते हैं।
