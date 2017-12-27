बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चलते-चलते अचानक दो हिस्सों में बंट गई ट्रेन, जानें- क्या है पूरा मामला
A goods train devided into two parts in barabanki.
Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 01:28 PM IST
बाराबंकी के जहागिरबाद इलाके में गोंडा से लखनऊ आ रही एक मालगाड़ी चलते-चलते अचानक दो हिस्सों में बंट गई। हालांकि इसमें कोई चोटिल नहीं हुआ है।
