शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Photo Gallery ›   Lifestyle ›   Fitness ›   quit drinking to protect your sex life

रोज शराब पीते हैं तो संभल जाएं, खत्म हो सकती है सेक्स लाइफ

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 07 Apr 2018 12:57 PM IST
quit drinking to protect your sex life
1 of 5
शराब की कम मात्रा आपकी सेक्स लाइफ को ज्यादा नुकसान नहीं पहुंचाती लेकिन बहुत अधिक शराब पीने से आपकी सेक्स लाइफ तबाह हो सकती है। आगे की स्लाइड्स में जानिए शराब आपकी सेक्स लाइफ पर कैसे असर डालता है-
अगली स्लाइड देखें
relationship tips health tips fitness tips

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News App अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all Lifestyle Tips in Hindi related to health tips, fitness tips facts, ideas, tasty recipes in Hindi. Stay updated with us for all breaking hindi news from Lifestyle and more news in hindi.

Recommended

बूढ़ा
Fitness

छोड़ दीजिए ये 6 गंदी आदतें, वरना जवानी में ही लोग कहने लगेंगे 'अंकल'

4 अप्रैल 2018

पीरियड्स
Fitness

प्रेग्नेंसी नहीं, इस वजह से भी रुक सकते हैं पीरियड्स

16 फरवरी 2017

Essential Screening Tests Every Man Needs
Fitness

मर्दों को जरूर करवाने चाहिए ये 7 टेस्ट!

14 फरवरी 2017

नींद
Fitness

सोने से पहले भूलकर भी न खाएं ये चीजें, होगा बड़ा नुकसान

14 फरवरी 2017

Salman Khan continues his workouts in jail for the blackbuck poaching case
Fitness

फिटनेस को लेकर सलमान खान ने दिखाया जेल में ऐसा जुनून, दंग रह गए कैदी और सारा स्टाफ

7 अप्रैल 2018

More in Fitness

Fitness and diet Secret of bollywood Dabangg salman khan
Fitness

सलमान खान की फिटनेस का ये है राज, फिट बॉडी पाने के लिए छोड़नी पड़ी थी ये खास चीज

5 अप्रैल 2018

Know the reasons why you should not Use Soap on Your Private Parts
Fitness

नहाते समय शरीर के इन खास अंगों पर साबुन लगाना पड़ सकता है भारी, जानिए वजह

7 अप्रैल 2018

some vegetarian foods that are actually non-vegetarian
Fitness

ये चीजें हैं NONVEG, इन्हें VEG समझ कर खा लेते हैं लोग, आप भी समझ लें

5 अप्रैल 2018

even women do not know these 5 facts about their body
Fitness

महिलाएं भी नहीं जानती अपने शरीर के ये 5 राज!

5 अप्रैल 2018

these bad habits of bollywood stars like salman khan can make you ill
Fitness

सलमान जैसे कई स्टार्स की ये आदतें भूलकर भी न अपनाएं, वरना हेल्थ चौपट हो जाएगी आपकी

6 अप्रैल 2018

Side Effect Of wearing Bra for all day time
Fitness

अच्छी फिगर के लिए दिन भर ब्रा पहनना सही या गलत, यहां जानिए

6 अप्रैल 2018

Does Too Much Sleep Increase Diabetes Risk

इस उम्र के बच्चों का ज्यादा देर तक सोना दे सकता है नुकसान, रिसर्च में खुलासा

7 अप्रैल 2018

सिगरेट
Fitness

जानिए, किस वक्त सिगरेट पीने से होता है सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान

5 अप्रैल 2018

Know why Talking to Your Child About Menstruation is very important for every mother

लड़कियों के मन में पीरियड्स को लेकर होते हैं कई सवाल, मां के नाते देना होगा जवाब

6 अप्रैल 2018

Symptoms And Treatment of Hyper sexual Disorder
Fitness

क्या आप भी चोरी-छिपे जमकर पोर्न देखते हैं? एक खतरनाक बीमारी की जद में हैं आप

4 अप्रैल 2018

फिटनेस
Fitness

30 की उम्र के बाद इन बदलावों को अनदेखा न करें मर्द, वरना पछताएंगे

3 अप्रैल 2018

stress management

धर्म का रास्ता अपनाकर भी बढ़ा सकते हैं अपनी उम्र, ऐसा हम नहीं ये शोध कहता है

6 अप्रैल 2018

stop wearing jeans at this age
Fitness

इस उम्र के बाद जींस पहनने से कर लें तौबा, जानिए क्यों?

3 अप्रैल 2018

डायबिटीज से जुड़ें मिथक

चीनी से नहीं होती डायबिटीज, जानें इससे जुड़े सच्चाई

4 अप्रैल 2018

Do you know Fitness can be found while doing house hold work
Fitness

जिम जाने का न हो टाइम तो घर के इन कामों में ढूंढें फिट रहने का राज, जानें कैसे

4 अप्रैल 2018

fish spa
Fitness

सावधान! पेडिक्योर से हो सकती हैं HIV और हेपेटाइटिस जैसी बीमारियां!

1 अप्रैल 2018

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.