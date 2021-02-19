शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Jammu and Kashmir ›   Jammu ›   Tribute paid to SPO martyred in Budgam encounter, see photos

बडगाम मुठभेड़ में शहीद हुए एसपीओ को दी गई श्रद्धांजलि, देखिए तस्वीरें

Karishma Chib
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू Published by: करिश्मा चिब
Updated Fri, 19 Feb 2021 12:01 PM IST
जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस के शहीद हुए एसपीओ मोहम्मद अल्ताफ का पुष्पांजलि समारोह
1 of 5
जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस के शहीद हुए एसपीओ मोहम्मद अल्ताफ का पुष्पांजलि समारोह - फोटो : ani
बडगाम मुठभेड़ में जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस का एसपीओ मोहम्मद अल्ताफ शहीद हो गया है। शहीद एसपीओ को श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए शुक्रवार को पुलिस द्वारा पुष्पांजलि समारोह का आयोजन किया गया और उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी गई।
 
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states jammu encounter budgam police martyrs

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Recommended

अमरोहा शबनम केस
Agra

मथुरा जेल: जानिए महिला फांसीघर के बारे में, अमरोहा की शबनम को फंदे से लटकाया जाएगा

19 फरवरी 2021

ज्वालामुखी मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना करते भाजपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा।
Himachal Pradesh

तस्वीरें: नड्डा ने ज्वालामुखी मंदिर में नवाया शीश, पश्चिम बंगाल की जीत मांगी

19 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
'सुलझेगी लाइफ इंश्योरेंस की गुत्थी' वेबिनार में हुई खास चर्चा, विशेषज्ञों ने बताईं अहम बातें
PNB METlife advertorial

'सुलझेगी लाइफ इंश्योरेंस की गुत्थी' वेबिनार में हुई खास चर्चा, विशेषज्ञों ने बताईं अहम बातें
उत्तराखंड में किसान ट्रैक्टर रैली
Dehradun

उत्तराखंडः दिल्ली में गणतंत्र दिवस के दिन ट्रैक्टर लेकर गए ऊधमसिंह नगर जिले के 113 किसान चिह्नित

19 फरवरी 2021

मुठभेड़ के दौरान सुरक्षाबल
Jammu

आतंकियों की बदली रणनीति पर जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस का बड़ा खुलासा, साथ ही ऐसे नेताओं को लिया आड़े हाथ

19 फरवरी 2021

जानें रथ सप्तमी 2021 से जुड़ी सारी महत्वपूर्ण बातें
Astrology

जानें रथ सप्तमी 2021 से जुड़ी सारी महत्वपूर्ण बातें
उन्नाव केस: मृतका काजल और कोमल
Unnao

Unnao Case: पंचतत्व में विलीन हुए बुआ-भतीजी के शव, एक साथ घूमना, खेलना, काम करना अब एक साथ हुईं दफन

19 फरवरी 2021

pcs exam
Meerut

अनोखे नजारे: 70 किलो वजनी कांवड़ के साथ डांस, तो कहीं पालतू कुत्ते भी हरिद्वार से लाए गंगाजल 

19 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस के शहीद हुए एसपीओ मोहम्मद अल्ताफ का पुष्पांजलि समारोह
जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस के शहीद हुए एसपीओ मोहम्मद अल्ताफ का पुष्पांजलि समारोह - फोटो : ani
जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस के शहीद हुए एसपीओ मोहम्मद अल्ताफ का पुष्पांजलि समारोह
जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस के शहीद हुए एसपीओ मोहम्मद अल्ताफ का पुष्पांजलि समारोह - फोटो : ani
जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस के शहीद हुए एसपीओ मोहम्मद अल्ताफ का पुष्पांजलि समारोह
जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस के शहीद हुए एसपीओ मोहम्मद अल्ताफ का पुष्पांजलि समारोह - फोटो : ani
जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस के शहीद हुए एसपीओ मोहम्मद अल्ताफ का पुष्पांजलि समारोह
जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस के शहीद हुए एसपीओ मोहम्मद अल्ताफ का पुष्पांजलि समारोह - फोटो : ani
जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस के शहीद हुए एसपीओ मोहम्मद अल्ताफ का पुष्पांजलि समारोह
जम्मू-कश्मीर पुलिस के शहीद हुए एसपीओ मोहम्मद अल्ताफ का पुष्पांजलि समारोह - फोटो : ani
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X