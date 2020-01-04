शहर चुनें

thrill of chadar track will start from seven January -30 degree,several trackers to come leh ladakh

-30 डिग्री में होगा चादर ट्रैक का रोमांच, देश विदेश से आते हैं हजारों ट्रैकर,तस्वीरें कर देंगी हैरान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, कठुआ, Updated Sat, 04 Jan 2020 09:33 PM IST
चादर ट्रैक
चादर ट्रैक - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स
रोमांचकारी पर्यटन के लिए दुनिया में प्रसिद्ध लद्दाख की जंस्कार नदी में चादर ट्रैक का रोमांच सात जनवरी से शुरू होने जा रहा है। वर्तमान में न्यूनतम तापमान माइनस 30 डिग्री तक पहुंच रहा है। ऐसे में देश-दुनिया से चादर ट्रैक पर ट्रैकरों का जमावड़ा देखने लायक होगा। लेह प्रशासन ने फिजिबिलिटी जांचने के बाद तमाम इंतजाम पूरे कर लिए हैं। इस बार ट्रैकिंग दल में सदस्यों की अधिकतम संख्या 100 निर्धारित की गई है। सात जनवरी से आगाज के बाद चादर ट्रैक के रोमांच का सफर फरवरी माह तक जारी रहेगा। 

 
chadar trek 2020 chadar trek leh ladakh tour
चादर ट्रैक
चादर ट्रैक - फोटो : अमर उजाला ग्राफिक्स
