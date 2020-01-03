शहर चुनें

कश्मीर में चिल्ले कलां का कहर, पाइपों में जमी बर्फ, तस्वीरें बयान कर रहीं हाल-ए-घाटी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Fri, 03 Jan 2020 08:02 PM IST
कश्मीर में ठंड से पाइपलाइन में जमा पानी
कश्मीर में ठंड से पाइपलाइन में जमा पानी - फोटो : बासित जरगर
कश्मीर घाटी में चिल्ले कलां के दौरान टंकियों में पानी जम गया है। इससे यहां दैनिक कार्यों को करने में भी परेशानी आ रही है। लोग जल आपूर्ति के लिए नलों पर गर्म पानी डालकर जमी बर्फ को पिघला रहे हैं। 

 
कश्मीर में ठंड से पाइपलाइन में जमा पानी
कश्मीर में ठंड से पाइपलाइन में जमा पानी - फोटो : बासित जरगर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर - फोटो : बासित जरगर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर - फोटो : बासित जरगर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर - फोटो : बासित जरगर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर - फोटो : बासित जरगर
