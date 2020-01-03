कश्मीर में चिल्ले कलां का कहर, पाइपों में जमी बर्फ, तस्वीरें बयान कर रहीं हाल-ए-घाटी

{"_id":"5e0f50858ebc3e87a10e07ad","slug":"water-in-pipeline-freezes-in-kashmir-valley-photos-of-winter-of-kashmir-valley-chillai-kalan-2020","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0932\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0930, \u092a\u093e\u0907\u092a\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u092e\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b, \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0932-\u090f-\u0918\u093e\u091f\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
कश्मीर में ठंड से पाइपलाइन में जमा पानी
- फोटो : बासित जरगर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
- फोटो : बासित जरगर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
- फोटो : बासित जरगर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
- फोटो : बासित जरगर
हाल-ए-कश्मीर
- फोटो : बासित जरगर