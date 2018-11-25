बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bfae57bbdec22419820aa71","slug":"nsg-commandos-well-trained-to-fight-against-militancy-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"26\/11 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0939\u0924\u094b\u095c \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921\u094b, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092b\u094c\u0932\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
26/11 जैसे हमलों का मुहतोड़ जवाब देंगे ये हैं खास कमांडो, यहां मिली ट्रेनिंग बना देती है फौलाद
न्यूज़ डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Mon, 26 Nov 2018 06:38 AM IST
देश में 26/11 जैसे आतंकी हमलों से लड़ने और मुहतोड़ जवाब देने के लिए सेना, सीआरपीएफ, बीएसएफ, पुलिस, आईटीबीपी सहित कई अन्य एजेंसीज की यह टुकड़ी तैयार है। काली वर्दी और बिल्ली जैसी चपलता के चलते एनएसजी कमांडोज को 'ब्लैक कैट' भी कहा जाता है। हर किसी को ब्लैक कैट कमांडो बनने का मौका नहीं मिलता है। इसके लिए आर्मी, पैरा मिलिट्री या पुलिस में होना जरूरी है। आर्मी से 3 और पैरा मिलिट्री से 5 साल के लिए जवान कमांडो ट्रेनिंग के लिए आते हैं।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें
विज्ञापन
Recommended
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
{"_id":"5bfae57bbdec22419820aa71","slug":"nsg-commandos-well-trained-to-fight-against-militancy-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"26\/11 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0939\u0924\u094b\u095c \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921\u094b, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092b\u094c\u0932\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bfae57bbdec22419820aa71","slug":"nsg-commandos-well-trained-to-fight-against-militancy-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"26\/11 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0939\u0924\u094b\u095c \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921\u094b, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092b\u094c\u0932\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bfae57bbdec22419820aa71","slug":"nsg-commandos-well-trained-to-fight-against-militancy-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"26\/11 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0939\u0924\u094b\u095c \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921\u094b, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092b\u094c\u0932\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bfae57bbdec22419820aa71","slug":"nsg-commandos-well-trained-to-fight-against-militancy-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"26\/11 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0939\u0924\u094b\u095c \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921\u094b, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092b\u094c\u0932\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bfae57bbdec22419820aa71","slug":"nsg-commandos-well-trained-to-fight-against-militancy-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"26\/11 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0939\u0924\u094b\u095c \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921\u094b, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092b\u094c\u0932\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bfae57bbdec22419820aa71","slug":"nsg-commandos-well-trained-to-fight-against-militancy-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"26\/11 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0939\u0924\u094b\u095c \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921\u094b, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092b\u094c\u0932\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bfae57bbdec22419820aa71","slug":"nsg-commandos-well-trained-to-fight-against-militancy-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"26\/11 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0939\u0924\u094b\u095c \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921\u094b, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092b\u094c\u0932\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5bfae57bbdec22419820aa71","slug":"nsg-commandos-well-trained-to-fight-against-militancy-in-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"26\/11 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u092e\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0939\u0924\u094b\u095c \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0902\u0921\u094b, \u092f\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0926\u0947\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092b\u094c\u0932\u093e\u0926","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
विज्ञापन
Downloads
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.