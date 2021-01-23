विज्ञापन
चलो बुलावा आया है...भेंट से भजन सम्राट कहलाए नरेंद्र चंचल, कटड़ा से भवन तक हुई थी शूटिंग

रमण शर्मा, कटड़ा-जम्मू, Updated Sat, 23 Jan 2021 12:42 PM IST
नरेंद्र चंचल
नरेंद्र चंचल - फोटो : फाइल फोटो
चलो बुलावा आया है माता ने बुलाया है... वर्ष 1986 में अवतार फिल्म में गाई गई इस भेंट ने नरेंद्र चंचल को उन्हें विशेष पहचान दिलाई और वह भजन सम्राट के नाम से विख्यात हुए। मां वैष्णो के दरबार से नरेंद्र चंचल चंचल का विशेष लगाव था।
