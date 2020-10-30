शहर चुनें
वैष्णो देवी तीर्थ यात्रा पर जाने वाले श्रद्धालुओं के लिए खुशखबरी, सात से बढ़ाकर 15 हजार भक्तों को मिली दर्शन की मंजूरी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Fri, 30 Oct 2020 05:39 PM IST
Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra
1 of 5
Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra - फोटो : अमर उजाला
माता वैष्णो देवी के भक्तों के लिए एक खुशखबरी आई है। तीर्थ यात्रा पर जाने वाले श्रद्धालुओं की सीमा एक नवंबर से 7000 से बढ़कर 15000 प्रतिदिन हो गई है। इससे पहले कोरोना की वजह से केवल 7000 लोगों को ही माता के दर्शन की अनुमति दी गई थी। 
