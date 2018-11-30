बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5c012227bdec22415e42cee1","slug":"jammu-kashmir-three-militants-commanders-on-security-force-target-this-year-till-now-230-killed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u092e\u094d\u092e\u0942-\u0915\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0940\u0930: \u0911\u092a\u0930\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0911\u0932 \u0906\u0909\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0938 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0922\u0947\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u090f 230 \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0935\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0941\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e\u092c\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0936\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
जम्मू-कश्मीर: ऑपरेशन ऑल आउट में इस साल ढेर हुए 230 आतंकवादी, ये हैं सुरक्षाबलों के निशाने पर
न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, जम्मू, Updated Fri, 30 Nov 2018 05:12 PM IST
कश्मीर में आतंक अब अपने अंतिम दौर से गुजर रहा है। पिछले दो साल में आतंक के बड़े चेहरों का कश्मीर से सफाया हो चुका है। अब सिर्फ तीन ऐसे आतंकियों की तिकड़ी है, जिसके दम पर कश्मीर में आतंक टिका हुआ है। इनमें रियाज नायकू, जीनत उल इस्लाम और जाकिर मूसा शामिल हैं।
