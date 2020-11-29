तस्वीरें: घाटी में अलगाववाद से मोहभंग, आतंकियों का खौफ हवा-हवाई, आतंकवाद ग्रस्तव पाकिस्तान से सटे इलाकों में बंपर वोटिंग

{"_id":"5fc30e5b176c50517b4c4d01","slug":"district-development-council-election-in-jammu-and-kashmir-bumper-voting-in-new-jammu-and-kashmir-terrorist-areas-as-well-as-in-adjoining-areas-of-pakistan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0918\u093e\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0932\u0917\u093e\u0935\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u094b\u0939\u092d\u0902\u0917, \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u094c\u092b \u0939\u0935\u093e-\u0939\u0935\u093e\u0908, \u0906\u0924\u0902\u0915\u0935\u093e\u0926 \u0917\u094d\u0930\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0935 \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0938\u091f\u0947 \u0907\u0932\u093e\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0902\u092a\u0930 \u0935\u094b\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
मतदान के लिए लाइन में लगे मतदाता
- फोटो : बासित जरगर
मतदान के लिए लाइन में लगे मतदाता
- फोटो : बासित जरगर
मतदान के लिए लाइन में लगे मतदाता
- फोटो : बासित जरगर
मतदान के लिए लाइन में लगे मतदाता
- फोटो : बासित जरगर
मतदान के लिए लाइन में लगे मतदाता
- फोटो : बासित जरगर
मतदान करते हुए मतदाता
- फोटो : अमर उजाला
मतदान के बाद मतदाता
- फोटो : बासित जरगर
मतदान के लिए लाइन में लगे मतदाता
- फोटो : बासित जरगर