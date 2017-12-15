बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बवाल में शामिल होने को दूसरे शहरों से भी पहुंचे लोग, यहां भी गिरफ्तारियां
Updated Fri, 15 Dec 2017 10:45 AM IST
लव जिहाद के नाम पर लाइव मर्डर की घटना के बाद से राजस्थान के दो जिलों तनाव का माहौल है। राजसमंद में छह दिसंबर को हुए लाइव मर्डर का असर उदयपुर में बृहस्पतिवार को बवाल के रूप में देखने को मिला। जिसमें बड़ी संख्या में पुलिसकर्मी भी घायल हुए। वहीं पुलिस ने 150 से ज्यादा लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया है। जानकारी के अनुसार गिरफ्तार किए गए अधिकतर प्रदर्शनकारी हिंदुवादी संगठनों से जुड़े है और उदयपुर के बाहर से आए थे।
