बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
{"_id":"5a7004954f1c1b8a268b73f3","slug":"rajasthan-rajsamand-a-father-beat-children-video-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u092e\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0939\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0922\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0924\u092e, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
राजसमंद से फिर सामने आई हैवानियत, जानें किसने मासूमों पर ढाया सितम, वीडियो वायरल
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 12:10 PM IST
बीते दिनों राजस्थान का राजसमंद जिला एक बंगाली मजदूर के लाइव मर्डर के कारण चर्चा में रहा था। इस मर्डर को लव जेहाद का एंगल देने का प्रयास किया गया था, जिसके कारण जिले में हालात तनावपूर्ण रहे थे। वहीं अब यहां के एक नए वीडियो ने प्रशासन को परेशानी में डाल दिया है। जिले में बीते दो दिन से वायरल हो रहे एक वीडियो में तीन मासूमों को एक व्यक्ति बेरहमी से पीट रहा है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
{"_id":"5a7004954f1c1b8a268b73f3","slug":"rajasthan-rajsamand-a-father-beat-children-video-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u092e\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0939\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0922\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0924\u092e, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7004954f1c1b8a268b73f3","slug":"rajasthan-rajsamand-a-father-beat-children-video-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u092e\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0939\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0922\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0924\u092e, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7004954f1c1b8a268b73f3","slug":"rajasthan-rajsamand-a-father-beat-children-video-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u092e\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0939\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0922\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0924\u092e, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7004954f1c1b8a268b73f3","slug":"rajasthan-rajsamand-a-father-beat-children-video-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u092e\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0939\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0922\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0924\u092e, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a7004954f1c1b8a268b73f3","slug":"rajasthan-rajsamand-a-father-beat-children-video-viral","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u092e\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0939\u0948\u0935\u093e\u0928\u093f\u092f\u0924, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0938\u0942\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0922\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0938\u093f\u0924\u092e, \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.