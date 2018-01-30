अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Photo Gallery ›   Rajasthan ›   Jaipur ›   rajasthan rajsamand a father beat children video viral

राजसमंद से फिर सामने आई हैवानियत, जानें किसने मासूमों पर ढाया सितम, वीडियो वायरल

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 12:10 PM IST
rajasthan rajsamand a father beat children video viral
1 of 5
बीते दिनों राजस्थान का राजसमंद​ जिला एक बंगाली मजदूर के लाइव मर्डर के कारण चर्चा में रहा था। इस मर्डर को लव जेहाद का एंगल देने का प्रयास किया गया था, जिसके कारण जिले में हालात तनावपूर्ण रहे थे। वहीं अब यहां के एक नए वीडियो ने प्रशासन को परेशानी में डाल दिया है। जिले में बीते दो दिन से वायरल हो रहे एक वीडियो में तीन मासूमों को एक व्यक्ति बेरहमी से पीट रहा है।
अगली स्लाइड देखें
crime in rajasthan viral video

Recommended

trick to secure from lunar eclipse 2018 effect
Dehradun

चंद्र ग्रहण 2018: इतने दिन आपको परेशान करेगा ग्रहण का असर, ऐसे करें बचाव

30 जनवरी 2018

sbi, life poorna suraksha insurance plan by state bank of india
Chandigarh

SBI की इस स्कीम में पैसा लगाएं, बस 8 रुपये का खर्च और ताउम्र की टेंशन खत्म

30 जनवरी 2018

Venus is rise after lunar eclipse
Dehradun

चंद्रग्रहण के बाद होगा शुक्रोदय, करना चाहते हैं यह काम तो खुलेंगे नए रास्ते

30 जनवरी 2018

nathuram godse killed mahatma gandhi, told reason to devdas gandhi
Chandigarh

नाथूराम गोडसे ने बापू को क्यों मारा ​था, इस शख्स को खुद बताई थी वजह, जानिए

30 जनवरी 2018

bitter cold and snowfall expected in uttarakhand
Dehradun

मौसम: अगले 48 घंटे में यहां होगी बर्फबारी, पड़ेगी हाड़ गलाने वाली ठंड

30 जनवरी 2018

More in City & states

u19 world cup, Shubman Gill auctioned by kolkata knight riders
Chandigarh

मिल गया एक और 'विराट कोहली', किंग खान ने बना दिया करोड़पति, जानिए कौन

30 जनवरी 2018

chandra grahan 2018 trick to get luck and prosperity
Dehradun

चंद्र ग्रहण 2018: ग्रहण के दिन करेंगे ये उपाय तो चमकेगी किस्मत

30 जनवरी 2018

mahatma gandhi murderer nathuram godse was prisoned in dagshai jail kalka
Chandigarh

देखिए वो जेल, जहां कैद था बापू का कातिल, माथे पर सलाखों से दागे जाते थे नंबर

30 जनवरी 2018

father of nation mahatma gandhi life secrets
Chandigarh

राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी की जिंदगी से जुड़े 10 ऐसे राज, शायद ही किसी ने बताए हों

30 जनवरी 2018

Lunar eclipse will not affected negatively if you do this
Dehradun

बचना चाहते हैं चंद्रग्रहण के बुरे प्रभाव से तो इस समय पर जरूर कर लें यह काम

30 जनवरी 2018

bank account holder can get bad news soon
Dehradun

देश के इन बड़े बैंकों में आपका खाता है तो मिल सकती है बुरी खबर

30 जनवरी 2018

lady judge does hinious crime with a girl
Dehradun

किशोरी के शरीर पर 20 निशान, बयां कर रहे हैं महिला जज की दरिंदगी की दास्तां 

30 जनवरी 2018

do not ignore aadhaar card here
Dehradun

यहां आपको परेशानी में डाल सकता है आधार कार्ड को इग्नोर करना, पढ़ें वरना पछताएंगे

30 जनवरी 2018

cm yogi adityanath niece reached in rojgar mela for job in haridwar
Dehradun

रोजगार मेले में नौकरी मांगने पहुंची सीएम योगी की भतीजी, साथ देने पहुंचे पिता, तस्वीरें...

30 जनवरी 2018

Jagdish Tytler revealed that Rajiv Gandhi took several rounds of Delhi with him to during 1984 riots
Delhi NCR

जगदीश टाइटलर ने खोला राजीव गांधी का ऐसा राज, मुश्क‌िल में फंसी कांग्रेस

30 जनवरी 2018

big news for bank account holder
Dehradun

बैंक खाता धारकों के लिए जरूरी खबर, नहीं पढ़ी तो फिर पछताएंगे...

29 जनवरी 2018

reason of ganga snan and maghi poornima
Kanpur

माघी पूर्णिमा कलः जान‌िए गंगा पार स्नान और दान का 'जीवन में महत्व'

30 जनवरी 2018

lunar eclipse 2018 in india
Kanpur

चंद्र ग्रहण के द‌िन सावधान रहें गर्भवती महिलाएं, नहीं ताे हाे सकता है...

30 जनवरी 2018

important information for train passengers
Dehradun

ट्रेन पैसेंजर्स के ​लिए सबसे जरूरी खबर, नहीं दिया ध्यान तो सफर में करना पड़ेगा 'Suffer'

30 जनवरी 2018

Get money for start your business from pmmy yojana
Dehradun

अपना कारोबार शुरु करना है तो PM मोदी की यह योजना देगी साथ, ऐसे मिलेगा फायदा

30 जनवरी 2018

gangster vicky gounder was ready to do work for pakistan agency isi
Chandigarh

एनकाउंटर न होता तो क्या करने वाला था गैंगस्टर विक्की गौंडर, जानकर उड़ जाएंगे होश

30 जनवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.