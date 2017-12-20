Download App
आपका शहर Close

ये पूर्व महाराजा ऐसे करते हैं अपना बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट, शामिल होती है Royal Families

+बाद में पढ़ें

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 07:18 PM IST
rajasthan jodhpur-s royal family-s former maharaja gaj singh celebrated his 7oth birthday

मारवाड़ के सांस्कृतिक दूत के रूप में विश्व में अपनी विशिष्ट पहचान बनाने वाले पूर्व सांसद गजसिंह ने 70वां जन्मदिन मनाया। जोधपुर के पूर्व महाराजा गजसिंह अपना जन्म हिंदू कलेंडर के अनुसार मनाते है। इस मौके पर आज उम्मेद भवन पैलेस की बारादरी को खास तौर पर सजाया गया जहां ये सेलिब्रेशन हुआ। इस अवसर पर मारवाड़ के पूर्व राजपरिवार के सदस्य, पूर्व जागीरदार व गणमान्य नागरिकों ने हिस्सा लिया और गजसिंह को शुभकामनाएं दी। 

Comments

Browse By Tags

maharaja gaj singh of mewar maharaja gaj singh jodhpur jodhpur royal family

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

अय्यर और सिब्बल के बयानों ने गुजरात में कांग्रेस को हराया: मोईली

Veerappa Moily indicated Aiyar, Sibal may have undone Rahul gains in Gujarat elections
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

सामने आई दिल्ली के जामा मस्जिद की ऐसी सच्चाई जो दे रही खतरे का संकेत

archaeological survey of india found poor condition on main tomb of jama masjid delhi
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

सौ की रफ्तार से टकरायी कार में महिला की मौत, कार से मिली आपत्तिजनक चीजें

car accident in aashiyana lucknow, women found dead
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

रायन के माली ने खोला बहुत बड़ा राज, हत्या के वक्त आसपास भी नहीं था बस कंडक्टर

pradyuman thakur murder: gardener reveals new secret about main accused ashok
  • रविवार, 17 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

डाॅक्टर के पास मिले करोड़ों के जेवरात, आयकर विभाग की कार्रवाई

INCOME TAX raid in doctors house in ajmer
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

लाखों रुपए में होने वाली सर्जरी यहां हुई FREE, सरकारी अस्पताल को मिली सफलता

bariatric surgery in JLN Hospital ajmer in rajasthan
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

कांग्रेस में सामने आई गुटबाजी, बैनर से ये बड़ा नेता गायब, गुस्साए कार्यकर्ता

No photo of former chief minister in the banner, angry rajasthan congress activist
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!