ये पूर्व महाराजा ऐसे करते हैं अपना बर्थडे सेलिब्रेट, शामिल होती है Royal Families
Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 07:18 PM IST
मारवाड़ के सांस्कृतिक दूत के रूप में विश्व में अपनी विशिष्ट पहचान बनाने वाले पूर्व सांसद गजसिंह ने 70वां जन्मदिन मनाया। जोधपुर के पूर्व महाराजा गजसिंह अपना जन्म हिंदू कलेंडर के अनुसार मनाते है। इस मौके पर आज उम्मेद भवन पैलेस की बारादरी को खास तौर पर सजाया गया जहां ये सेलिब्रेशन हुआ। इस अवसर पर मारवाड़ के पूर्व राजपरिवार के सदस्य, पूर्व जागीरदार व गणमान्य नागरिकों ने हिस्सा लिया और गजसिंह को शुभकामनाएं दी।
