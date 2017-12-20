Download App
आपका शहर Close

मिलिए इस Ironman से जिन्होनें 17 घंटे में ही पूरा कर लिया इंडिया का सबसे टफ चैलेंज

+बाद में पढ़ें

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Wed, 20 Dec 2017 03:39 PM IST
ironman challenge 2017- mrugesh gupta a coaching tutor completes the challenge in 17 hours

देश के सबसे टफ स्पोर्ट्स चैलेंजेस में से एक आयरनमैन को जीतकर कोटा के आईआईटी कोचिंग देने वाले शिक्षक ने इतिहास रचा है। इस शिक्षक ने ना सिर्फ ये चैलेंज पूरा किया बल्कि असंभव को संभव भी करके दिखाया है। इस चैलेंज को पूरा करने के लिए काफी चुनौतियां पूरी करनी पड़ी और कड़ी मेहनत के बाद ये खिताब हासिल किया। 

 

Comments

Browse By Tags

ironman india ironman challenge india 2017 kota news

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

अय्यर और सिब्बल के बयानों ने गुजरात में कांग्रेस को हराया: मोईली

Veerappa Moily indicated Aiyar, Sibal may have undone Rahul gains in Gujarat elections
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

बाबा के 'सेक्स जेल' से निकली लड़कियों ने खोला शर्मनाक सच, अब CBI करेगी इस आश्रम की जांच

Delhi High Court directs CBI to probe alleged sexual assault of women and minors in Ashram in delhi
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

रायन के माली ने खोला बहुत बड़ा राज, हत्या के वक्त आसपास भी नहीं था बस कंडक्टर

pradyuman thakur murder: gardener reveals new secret about main accused ashok
  • रविवार, 17 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

संसद परिसर में हुआ कुछ ऐसा कि आडवाणी के लिए भीड़ से बाहर आए राहुल और पकड़ लिया उनका हाथ

rahul gandhi helped lk advani to get proper place to stand on 16th anniversary of parliament attack
  • मंगलवार, 19 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

जाम छलकने से पहले ही यूं लुट गई लाखों की शराब, रह गए हैरान

Rajasthan With less of Arms badmash looted Rs.5 lakhs liquor in sikar
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

रेलवे ट्रैक के पास मिला जिंदा 'बम', मच गया हड़कम्प

rajasthan jaisalmer- bullets of heavy gun found near by pokhran
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +

दो युवकों ने नौंवी कक्षा की छात्रा को अगवा कर किया गैंगरेप  

Gang rape in rajasthan with a school student girl in sikar
  • बुधवार, 20 दिसंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!