कोई था वेटर, तो किसी के कम्पाउंडर पिता थे इस खेल के खिलाफ, अब बरस रहे हैं पैसे
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Tue, 30 Jan 2018 04:41 PM IST
आईपीएल के मैदान में इस बार आपको कुछ ऐसे खिलाड़ी भी खेलते हुए दिखाई देंगे जिनकी पिछली जिंदगी के बारे में कहीं सुनने पढ़ने को नहीं मिला होगा। इनमें से एक क्रिकेटर ने तो वेटर की नौकरी करते हुए ये सफर तय किया तो वहीं एक ने बास्केटबॉल में नेशनल लेवल तक खेलने के बाद क्रिकेट को अपने कॅरिअर के रूप में चुना। जानिए, आईपीएल की नीलामी प्रक्रिया में फ्रेंचाइजियों द्वारा खरीदे गए इन अनसुने क्रिकेटरों के बारे में।
