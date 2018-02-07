बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बाथरूम में छिपा मिला ये बेहद ही खास जानवर, पता लगने के बाद मच गया हड़कंप
बाथरूम में छिपा मिला ये बेहद ही खास जानवर, पता लगने के बाद मच गया हड़कंप
अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर, Updated Wed, 07 Feb 2018 06:33 PM IST
एक जानवर दिखाई देने से जहां वन्यजीव प्रेमियों में उत्साह है, तो वहीं लोगों में दहशत का महौल है। वन्यजीव प्रेमियों के लिए हमेशा से कौतूहल का केंद्र रहने वाली एक जंगली बिल्ली दिखाई दी है। इस बिल्ली को आप आम बिल्ली मत समझ लेना, ये खतरनाक है जो हमला तक कर देती है। ये जंगली बिल्ली जंगल से बाहर निकलकर एक शहर में आ पहुंची, जहां इसने लोगों पर हमला भी किया।
